Rob Font has his mind made up on who would be the tougher matchup for him between UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. Rob Font may be knocking at the door of a world title shot after defeating Cody Garbrandt last night at UFC Vegas 27. Entering the fight ranked at #3, defeating a former world champion who was also ranked within the top 5 has to put Font no more than one fight away from a world title shot. With an upcoming fight between another former champion T.J. Dillashaw going against Cory Sandhagen, Font will likely have to wait until after the winner of that contest to fight the winner of the eventual rematch between Sterling and Yan.