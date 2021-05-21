30 Beach Essentials You Shouldn't Hit the Sand Without

With so many of us eager to travel again, the road trip is back in style for summer 2021. The playbook is different when you're on the road: You don't have to worry about squeezing your possessions into TSA compliant carry-ons or hoarding bottles of travel-sized shampoos. Instead, a variety of snacks, some good tunes, and creature comforts like socks and blankets take top priority. It's like they say—the journey is half the fun. But before you hit the gas, make sure you're fully (maybe even overly) prepared for said journey. Before you take on the open road, make sure you've got the essential essentials like a spare tire, some jumper cables, and an emergency kit. From there, equip yourself with an arsenal of goods—both practical and frivolous— that will keep you and your road trip pals ever so calm, cool, and collected. Ahead we've got everything you need for a smooth road ahead.