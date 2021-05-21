newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

30 Beach Essentials You Shouldn't Hit the Sand Without

By Brigitt Earley
oprahdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beach excursion is definitely something to look forward to. You’ve settled on a glam swimsuit that you feel confident in, a cute straw hat to shield your face from the rays, stylish new sandals, and the all-important juicy beach read. But what other necessities do you need for a day at the beach?

www.oprahdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials#A Long Vacation#Sunscreen#Stress#Temperature#Beach Towels#Sandals#Family Fun#Beverages#Oversized Towels#Sturdy Umbrellas#Yummy Snacks#Practical Outdoor Gear#Cute#Stash#Extras#Kids#Foldable Chairs#Rays#Straw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
TravelPosted by
Mix 93.1

Here Is Why You Shouldn’t Book a Flight Right Now

I have a lot of weekend getaways planned right now, the kind of weekend where I am taking off as soon as I leave work on Friday. I have been fortunate enough to not have to worry about finding babysitters for children, instead, I hope my friend Chelsea is able to step in and watch my dog child. We love you, Chelsea! Point is, there is a lot of travel in my near future.
Beauty & Fashionallears.net

Don’t Go to Disney World Without Packing This Essential Accessory

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Things are changing quite a bit in the parks, especially when it comes to health and safety regulations. Just in the past few weeks, temperature checks have gone away, social distancing has been decreased, and now masks have become optional in the outdoor common areas. With that last change, we’ve noticed that there’s something we’re really thankful we purchased — it makes our days so much easier!
Sportsskimag.com

Why You Shouldn’t Try Regluing Your Backcountry Skins

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. Active Pass members get exclusive access to SKI’s “Ask the Gear Nerd” column. Join Active Pass to get expert advice on all the gear you’ve ever heard of from Lead Gear Editor Jon Jay and his expert contacts throughout the ski industry. To submit your gear questions, email activepassmembers@skimag.com.
WorkoutsRunnersWorld

Why You Should Take Advantage of Running on the Beach This Summer

When Kyra Oliver heads out for her morning run, she usually opts for a paved route. But once or twice a week, the San Diegan heads toward the beach instead, where she watches the sun rise and listens to the waves crash as the miles tick by. Running on the sand helps Oliver clear her mind, but it also supplements her training for marathons and 50-mile trail races.
Workoutsrunnerstribe.com

6 Awesome Pieces Of Workout Equipment You Shouldn’t Train Without

Working out can be difficult and tiresome, especially if you’re not used to it and you haven’t established a certain routine, however, the good news is, it’s actually never too late to reset yourself and re-establish the routine you’ve lost. Any type of physical activity is welcome. That’s something that is going to help us stay in shape and maintain good health, hence, it’s always recommended to have some sort of training as frequently as possible.
Lifestyleeatstayplaybeaufort.com

The Sands Beach: Where the Locals Go

There’s a local favorite spot along the water in Port Royal that’s been drawing folks from all over the Beaufort area for years. The Sands has a certain allure that keeps you coming back again and again. A spot where you’re likely to know the folks who are a few...
MakeupPosted by
E! News

Bold Makeup Trends You Shouldn't Be Scared to Try

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. With every new season comes new makeup trends!
Lifestyleeatstayplaybeaufort.com

Don't Be Cruel: Leave Live Sand Dollars at the Beach

Know the difference between a living and dead sand dollar. Going to the beach is a traditional family vacation not just in the U.S. but worldwide and walking along the seashore in search of shells and other curiosities is a favorite pastime for beachgoers of all ages. On any given day, you can count dozens of shell-seekers in just one afternoon at Hunting Island Beach.
Beauty & FashionMarie Claire

25 Road Trip Essentials to Pack Before You Hit the Gas

With so many of us eager to travel again, the road trip is back in style for summer 2021. The playbook is different when you're on the road: You don't have to worry about squeezing your possessions into TSA compliant carry-ons or hoarding bottles of travel-sized shampoos. Instead, a variety of snacks, some good tunes, and creature comforts like socks and blankets take top priority. It's like they say—the journey is half the fun. But before you hit the gas, make sure you're fully (maybe even overly) prepared for said journey. Before you take on the open road, make sure you've got the essential essentials like a spare tire, some jumper cables, and an emergency kit. From there, equip yourself with an arsenal of goods—both practical and frivolous— that will keep you and your road trip pals ever so calm, cool, and collected. Ahead we've got everything you need for a smooth road ahead.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

If You See This at the Beach, Don't Go in the Water, Experts Warn

Nothing defines summer quite like a trip to the beach. And while it's not summer yet, rising temperatures across the U.S. have many people already heading to sandy shores. But if you're planning a beach outing in the near future, there are some major safety precautions you need to know about beyond just packing sunscreen: Even the strongest swimmers should heed warnings about the dangers lurking in the ocean. In fact, experts say that if you see signs of one particular hazard in the water, you should hold off on going in—and no, we're not talking about shark fins.
Destin, FLPosted by
Mark Star

Why You Should Start Planning Your Destin Beach Vacation?

There is so much to see in Florida, especially Destin. Read on to know more. Florida – Destin is a beautiful city in northwest Florida, in an area called the Panhandle. It is best known for its adorable and remarkable Gulf of Mexico beaches and numerous golf courses. Besides, the Destin Harbor Boardwalk receives hundreds of visitors every month. If you get the chance to go there, you will see that nature trails are passing through the dunes of Henderson Beach State Park in the south. Here there are so many oak and pine trees that beautifully shelter wild animals. In the west of Destin, there are waterfalls, pools, and many other things. Big Kahuna’s water park is one of the best in the world.
Lifestylegonomad.com

Beaches Mean Bliss: Photos of the Best Sand and Sea

Photographs of Some of the World’s Most Stunning Beaches. A beautiful and inspiring photographic tour capturing the quintessential beach experience, escape with Bliss: Beaches: Translucent water; azure skies; warm sands; the rhythmic lullaby of the waves – the blissful serenity of the shoreline is presented from above in this breathtakingly vivid collection of photographs by Randall Kaplan.
Michigan StateOnlyInYourState

Reconnect With Nature When You Stay At This Rustic Log Cabin Resort In Michigan

Have you been looking for an opportunity to embrace Michigan’s natural beauty while making lasting memories with loved ones? Camping and hotel excursions have their perks, but there’s something special about enjoying a getaway that falls in between these two options: a cabin stay where you can enjoy the great outdoors while remaining comfortable and cozy. When you’re ready to head to the Upper Peninsula, keep this one-of-a-kind log cabin resort in mind.
Skin Careverywellhealth.com

Why Scabs Itch and Why You Shouldn’t Scratch Them

Recently, you scraped your knee pretty badly. You cleaned it and made sure to bandage it. Now, a scab has formed, and you’re noticing the wound feels itchy. What’s going on? Is itching something to worry about?. An itchy scab can be irritating, but it’s typically a sign that a...
Beaufort County, SCIsland Packet Online

Beach patrol should focus on tourists leaving holes, tents instead of sand sculptures

Unless I’m missing something, how does the what looks like a 2-foot-by-2-foot sand sculpture, judging by the photo, created by an Oklahoma visitor evidently obstructing nesting sea turtles warrant such extreme financial punishment? Yes, he was warned to remove it but didn’t. But come on; to pay a fine over $1,000K? This sounds like they are picking on an easy target for the wrong reasons.
Beauty & Fashionmomtrends.com

Stylish Beach Accessories for a Day in the Sun, Sand, and Surf

I've been coveting this Eugenia Kim sun hat that's been all over Instagram for the past two months. With a wide-brim and the words "Do Not Disturb" embroidered on the front, it's the ideal accessory for a quiet day of reading on the beach. Built-in shade, some peaceful privacy, and a side of fabulousness—sign. me. up.
Lifestylehealthdigest.com

Foods You Shouldn't Be Eating If You Have Braces

Getting braces comes with many life changes. One of those is your diet. In order to keep your braces and your teeth healthy, you should avoid the following foods. When you first get braces and on days that they get tightened, your mouth will probably be sensitive and sore. On these days, it's best to eat soft foods that are easy to chew (via Healthline). This can include things like oatmeal, soup, mashed potatoes, and pasta. You may also want to avoid overly hot, cold, or spicy foods that may irritate your mouth while it is still adjusting to your braces.
retailmenot.com

Ways to Save on That Last-Minute Vacation

Ad content in partnership with Priceline—making it easier for everyone to experience the world. Ready for that vaxication? Yep, you heard us right. That long-delayed vacation is now becoming a reality as vaccinations roll out and restrictions lift across the country. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute summer vacation or...
LifestyleAllentown Morning Call

Best sand-resistant beach blankets of 2021

Whether you’re by the lake or along the coast, there is no better way to spend a summer’s day than at the beach. But when it comes to sitting down and resting, it’s a good idea to lay something down on the ground, so the sand doesn’t stick to your skin and clothes. And beach towels often hold onto sand once you pick them up, making it easy to track sand back in your car and home.