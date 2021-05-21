MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/21/21

Today there is a massive, full-league 15-gamer that is drawing large prize pools across the industry. The gargantuan slate has a bevy of quality pitching options and is absolutely packed with excellent stack options, including games at Coors Field and Coors Lite — the temporary home of the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla. — both on the slate. Getting to full team stacks is the name of the game. With this many contests, there is a better chance of seeing two teams run off and hide with their scores and offensive output, so be on top of as much of those correlated high-scoring hitters as possible. Taking random dart throws at every spot in the lineup is simply not a viable winning approach in large-field GPPs on a slate of this size. With a ridiculous wealth of DFS MLB picks between the 30 teams, there should be some titanic scores win what will hopefully be extremely interesting and enjoyable contests.