MLB DraftKings Picks Today: Awesemo Cheat Sheet | Friday, 5/21/21

The Friday, May 21, daily fantasy baseball slate gives us 15-game slate that locks at 7:05 p.m. EST. Our Awesemo MLB DFS team will always bring you the best DFS MLB lineup optimizer picks to help you build your DraftKings lineups. To also help you out, Awesemo has its free MLB DraftKings picks cheat sheet for you all season long. As of right now, Trevor Bauer is shaping up as the top pitching options on the slate, while the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks bats are popping in the models as some of the best stacks with Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story. With the help of No. 1 DFS player in the world Alex Baker’s expert projections and ownership rankings, the MLB DraftKings cheat sheet will provide some of the top picks for the day’s slate, and help get your lineups ready for first pitch.