newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Best Ball Rankings Announcement + NFL Awards Futures – Fantasy Football DFS Podcast

By The Fantasy Footballers
thefantasyfootballers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fantasy Footballers DFS Podcast is back! On today’s fantasy football podcast, Borg & Betz break down the Awards markets for the 2021 season, including MVP, Comeback Player, Rookie of the Year and more! Plus, some favorite under the radar stacks for best ball tournaments! Welcome to “DFS for the Rest of Us!” Take your DFS Fantasy Football game to the next level on DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog Fantasy. Get DFS & Best Ball advice all offseason! — Fantasy Football DFS Podcast for May 21st, 2021.

www.thefantasyfootballers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Footballers#American Football#Fanduel#Nfl Football#Best Rookie#Borg Betz#Awards#Mvp#Dfs Fantasy Football#Underdog Fantasy#Today#Advice#Udk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
NFL
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Even Adam Thielen’s wife thought his Lambeau Field slander was absurd

Packers fans weren’t the only ones upset after Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen ripped on Green Bay’s Lambeau Field — his wife Caitlin wasn’t a fan, either. Earlier this month, Thielen was asked about his favorite road stadiums while on GOLF’s Subpar podcast. “The whole stadium is not nice. There’s...
NFLsportsmockery.com

Latest Aaron Rodgers Update Doesn’t Sound Good For Packers

The Chicago Bears have high hopes for their 2021 season. As always though, so much of this depends on their bitter rival Green Bay Packers. No team has guarded the bridge to the playoffs more than them. Largely because they always have the advantage at the quarterback position. Much to the shock of many across the NFL, that could be in danger of changing with the Aaron Rodgers fiasco.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Team Dynasty Fantasy Football Profile: New York Giants

The 2020 New York Giants season was a proverbial roller-coaster. A new head coach, Joe Judge, trying to find his way, with a second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who struggled with turnover issues and injuries throughout the year. It ultimately led to a 6-10 record and a second-place finish in the NFC East. The leading receiver for the Giants was Darius Slayton, who totaled just 50 catches on 96 targets for 751 receiving yards. The top rusher was poised to be Saquon Barkley before a torn ACL in week two of the regular season put a screeching halt to his year, which led to Wayne Gallman being the top running back contributor for the Giants with 682 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Power Rankings: Will 2021 be Magic or Tragic for the Washington Football Team?

The draft is over and Washington come out of that glorious weekend with 10 new players along with an UDFA RB to add to the mix. They have made a few moves over the last week, and still have 3 spots on the roster with a few free agents scheduled to visit. The draft is usually one of the last “tipping points” when it comes to the public’s perception of teams and how they will fare that year. The big waves of free agency are over, and we’re only left with the post-draft, post-comp pick deadline trickle of signings that usually don’t cause a blip in the news.
NFLclnsmedia.com

Betonline.ag Preview – NFL Football Futures

Drew Butler and Aaron Murray of Betonline.ag break down some NFL Future bets for the upcoming season and beyond. The full schedule just got released, and the first game of the NFL season is set for September 9. Drew has his eyes set on the AFC West for his bet....
NFLPosted by
LSUCountry

A Look At Former LSU Players in ESPN Fantasy Football Rankings

The NFL season is still months away but now that teams have more or less filled out their rosters through the draft and free agency, fantasy football can become a focus. ESPN released its player rankings at each position and multiple LSU players are given strong grades to have nice seasons worthy of fantasy consideration.
NFLchatsports.com

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE & K

Is it football season yet? Really, it never ends. My way-too-early rankings from about a month ago didn't include rookies, but now we know where they'll play so it's time to make our first pass at a set of rankings. We have to start somewhere! As players move around due to free agency, and of course as we get closer to the training camp, this list will be periodically updated. Throw a bookmark on this page and I'll keep up-to-date all year long. Let's dive in!
NFLSports Illustrated

2021 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Jalen Hurts Cracks the Top 10

Finding a capable quarterback to draft in fantasy football is actually quite easy compared to the other positions fantasy managers have to account for. Yet, some quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray tend to get over-drafted in most leagues while others like Jalen Hurts typically go overlooked. Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano released his quarterback rankings for the upcoming season and discussed both Hurts and Deshaun Watson in the attached video.
NFLSports Illustrated

2021 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: CeeDee Lamb Firmly in Top 20

Wide receiver is perhaps the deepest position in all of fantasy football. Each NFL team has at least six on their roster which floods the fantasy market with unlimited options. But how many of those receivers are actually worthy of being on a fantasy roster? That’s the question we asked Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano who says CeeDee Lamb is ready to have a breakout season and should be drafted in all formats.
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Underdog Fantasy Football Best Ball Draft (Ep. 1008)

In their ongoing effort to be prepared for NFL Sundays the guys (@GamblingPodcast) crank out another Underdog Fantasy football best ball draft. The guys take a more aggressive approach at QB going with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen respectively. No surprise Sean (@SeanTGreen) loads up on a ton of Philadelphia Eagles and makes a case for Chuba Hubbard being a steal in best ball. Plus Kramer (@KramerCentric) avoids drafting any New York Giants and once again ends up with some exposure to Ronald Jones.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy football rankings 2021: Top model reveals NFL sleepers, breakouts, busts, top 300

One of the most exciting parts of the season is finding the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers who will come out of nowhere to make major impacts. One player who fit that bill last season was Washington tight end Logan Thomas, who entered the league as a quarterback but ended up the No. 7 fantasy player at his position in 2020. Thomas will no longer be a surprise in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, but who will be the next Logan Thomas? The answer to that question lies in formulating a 2021 Fantasy football strategy that predicts which 2021 Fantasy football breakouts will put your team over the top.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Ranking best 49ers road game destinations for 2021 NFL season

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Ranking which destination is the best of the 49ers nine road games of 2021. More San Francisco 49ers News. 2021 Schedule Tracker: 49ers open season with back-to-back road games vs. Lions,...
NFLfantasypros.com

NFL Schedule Winners/Losers (2021 Fantasy Football)

The theme of this article is rookies. Some of the most prominent skill-position players taken in this year’s NFL Draft get a big boost or face some tough luck due to the schedule. The biggest winners of this year’s schedule release are quarterbacks opening the season as a starter for the first time or doing so with a new team, as is the case with San Francisco, Philly, New York, Jacksonville, and Indy. Today, I’ll highlight the biggest winners and losers following the 2021 schedule release followed by some advice about how to value schedule when drafting and making in-season moves in your fantasy league.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Podcast of Champions - Recapping the 2021 NFL Draft for the Pac-12 football programs

This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods give their thoughts on how the Pac-12 fared in the 2021 NFL Draft, with just three first round selections and 28 over all draft picks. Alabama alone had 6 first rounders and the SEC as a conference more than doubled the Pac-12's output, but there were other factors at play including a delayed and shortened season due to COVID-19 leading to fewer draft eligible Pac-12 players this year than last.