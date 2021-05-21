Best Ball Rankings Announcement + NFL Awards Futures – Fantasy Football DFS Podcast

The draft is over and Washington come out of that glorious weekend with 10 new players along with an UDFA RB to add to the mix. They have made a few moves over the last week, and still have 3 spots on the roster with a few free agents scheduled to visit. The draft is usually one of the last “tipping points” when it comes to the public’s perception of teams and how they will fare that year. The big waves of free agency are over, and we’re only left with the post-draft, post-comp pick deadline trickle of signings that usually don’t cause a blip in the news.