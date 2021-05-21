Best Ball Rankings Announcement + NFL Awards Futures – Fantasy Football DFS Podcast
The Fantasy Footballers DFS Podcast is back! On today’s fantasy football podcast, Borg & Betz break down the Awards markets for the 2021 season, including MVP, Comeback Player, Rookie of the Year and more! Plus, some favorite under the radar stacks for best ball tournaments! Welcome to “DFS for the Rest of Us!” Take your DFS Fantasy Football game to the next level on DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog Fantasy. Get DFS & Best Ball advice all offseason! — Fantasy Football DFS Podcast for May 21st, 2021.www.thefantasyfootballers.com