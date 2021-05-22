newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Gateway Mall vaccination site closing its doors after this Tuesday

By Steven Ponson
Posted by 
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNf6Y_0a7gPNz100

Jacksonville FL — Time is running out for you to get a COVID vaccine at the Gateway Mall vaccination site. The site closes after Tuesday, May 25th and until then the site will have the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine available.

“We appreciate the work of everyone who helped these centers provide vaccinations to so many people,” said Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region IV Administrator. “The centers were established in locations accessible to socially vulnerable populations and they were successful in their mission. Now, FEMA will continue to support the State of Florida and local communities with resources as they reach deeper into communities.” Szczech says.

The site will be open from 7 AM until 7 PM. There are still plenty of locations providing COVID vaccines in Jacksonville. The Regency Square Mall, Edward Waters College, Legends Center, and Celebration Church are just a few.

To find a place near you can go to vaccine.gov.

ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
316
Followers
439
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Vaccines
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Health
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Fema Region#Open Doors#Vaccine Doses#Gateway Mall#Time#Edward Waters College#Legends Center#Celebration Church#Miami Jacksonville#Flsert#Mall Vaccination#Covid Vaccines#Tues#Populations#Reminder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

Preston Hollow: Two luxury town house parcels under contract at The District

Owners of the 32-acre mixed-use Southbank project The District said two parcels designated for luxury town houses are under contract for sale. Ramiro Albarran, Preston Hollow Capital LLC managing director of origination and structuring, told the Downtown Development Review Board on May 13 that the company executed a deal for the parcels, which face a marsh on the site’s southeast corner.
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

GuideWell preparing space in Riverside building for market

The city is reviewing a permit application for GuideWell to renovate four floors at 532 Riverside Ave. at a cost of $2.06 million to lease them out. Florida Blue, a GuideWell company, owns the 20-story tower. “The work is largely aesthetic improvements as we market the space to new tenants,”...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

45% of Floridians have received at least 1 COVID-19 shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Target and CVS are no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers to wear face masks in stores, joining several other U.S. retailers changing their rules after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidance. Under the new guidelines released last week, fully vaccinated people -- those...
Duval County, FLPosted by
WJCT News

Duval Schools Will Hear From Public Wed. On Proposed Name Changes To Some Schools

Another public meeting about changing the names of certain public schools in Duval County is planned for Wednesday morning. That’s as momentum is gaining steam in the campaign to change the names. For one, a billboard has gone up on Interstate-10 near Downtown supporting efforts by the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville to change the public school names that honor white supremacists.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Tampa, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Across Florida. Agency Manager, Zoey Kettel is an expert insurance agent gaining experience with both captive and independent insurance agencies. After Kettel joined We Insure as an insurance producer, she was confident in her career choice. The access to more than 100 markets and full back-end support gave Kettel the opportunity for unlimited growth, promoting her to an entrepreneur role as the Agency Manager of We Insure Across Florida.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Marina San Pablo Condominium Association Inc., 14402 Marina San Pablo Place S., contractor is Tropical Enclosures by Master Screens Inc., install pergola, $20,000. JEA Headquarters, 225 N. Pearl St., contractor is Ryan Cos. US Inc., 162,741 square feet, new eight-story shell building, $31.09 million. Restaurants. Pepe’s Hacienda & Restaurant, 3615...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining: Cap’s on the Water

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Fresh seafood and sunset views -- that’s what Cap’s on the Water, the JaxBest choice for waterfront dining, is all about. The outdoor oyster bar, or sunset bar as some call it, is a highlight of the Cap’s experience. In total, you’ll fine three bars serving award-winning wines, as well as beers and cocktails featuring local spirits.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Jacksonville, Florida

Career Kickoff and Drive-thru Grocery Giveaway, May 22

The Mayor’s Community Based Crime Reduction Program present a hiring event and grocery giveaway from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Edward Waters College (1658 Kings Rd. – 32209). Representatives from CareerSource Northeast Florida will review resumes, help job seekers complete applications and conduct mock interviews. Amazon will discuss career opportunities and conduct interviews. Lunch will be provided for the first 15 job seekers who complete applications on-site.