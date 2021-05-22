Gateway Mall vaccination site closing its doors after this Tuesday

Jacksonville FL — Time is running out for you to get a COVID vaccine at the Gateway Mall vaccination site. The site closes after Tuesday, May 25th and until then the site will have the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine available.

“We appreciate the work of everyone who helped these centers provide vaccinations to so many people,” said Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region IV Administrator. “The centers were established in locations accessible to socially vulnerable populations and they were successful in their mission. Now, FEMA will continue to support the State of Florida and local communities with resources as they reach deeper into communities.” Szczech says.

The site will be open from 7 AM until 7 PM. There are still plenty of locations providing COVID vaccines in Jacksonville. The Regency Square Mall, Edward Waters College, Legends Center, and Celebration Church are just a few.

To find a place near you can go to vaccine.gov.