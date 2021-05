Bill Gates was seen wearing his wedding ring when he stepped out at Nobu NYC for his first public appearance since announcing his divorce from Melinda Gates. Bill Gates, 65, has been spotted in public for the first time since announcing his divorce from wife of 27 years, Melinda Gates, 56. The Microsoft founder was still wearing his wedding ring when he was seen arriving at Nobu NYC in Manhattan on May 22. He was accompanied by a woman who appeared to be his youngest daughter Phoebe, 18, and her boyfriend Chaz Flynn. The unshaven billionaire was all smiles as he stepped out without a protective face mask, and kept it casual in a grey polo and matching grey shorts.