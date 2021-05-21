newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Family of mentally ill man slain by police pushes oversight agency for justice

By Lori Chung
NY1
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — In the two years since her son Kawaski Trawick was shot and killed by police inside his apartment in the Bronx, Ellen Trawick says her family has been let down again and again. "At this point, my family and I are demanding that Herbert Davis and Brendan...

www.ny1.com
