newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Insurer gains more time to respond to Novant lawsuit

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 2 days ago

A federal judge has agreed to give American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. an additional two weeks, or until June 7, to file its response to a lawsuit filed in February by Novant Health Inc. Novant took in February 2020 what it considered to be a proactive financial step —...

journalnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Policies#Insurance Coverage#Health Costs#Novant Health Inc#Unfair#Hospitals#Expenses#Premium Costs#Policy#U S#February#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Health Servicesarcamax.com

Laws to curb surprise medical bills might be inflating health care costs

New state laws designed to protect patients from being hit with steep out-of-network medical bills may contribute to higher health care costs and premiums, some researchers warn. Lawmakers and advocates who pushed for surprise billing laws say the measures have protected consumers from some of the most egregious bills, which...
EconomyThe Suburban Times

Initial and continued claims for regular benefits increased May 9-15

During the the week of May 9 – May 15, there were 19,619 initial regular unemployment claims (up 18.2 percent from the prior week) and 469,098 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (up 7.6 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).
Health ServicesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Medicaid expansion could have solved hospital lawsuits

Regarding the Post-Dispatch story “‘There’s no way I can pay for this’: One of America’s largest hospital chains has been suing thousands of patients during the pandemic” (May 18): This story highlights the abuse patients are facing by the hospital chain suing them in a pandemic. But two important pieces of context are missing.
EconomyLaw.com

The 30-Day Rule for Insurer Coverage Disclaimers Still Stands

It is widely accepted that insurers should provide a written disclaimer of coverage “as soon as is reasonably possible” after the insurer has actual or constructive knowledge of the grounds to do so. There are many factors considered in assessing what is “reasonable” in this context. However, typically, New York courts have rejected an insurer’s disclaimer of coverage if it occurs more than 30 days after notification of the claim. Accordingly, on its face, it was concerning that the Appellate Division, First Department, recently voided a disclaimer of coverage issued just eight days after the insurer received a demand for coverage. As explained below, however, the First Department found that prior notice of the accident and of facts providing a basis to disclaim (without an express demand by the insured for coverage under the policy) was sufficient to trigger the carrier’s duty to timely disclaim pursuant to Insurance Law§ 3420(d)(2). Therefore the “30-day rule” lives to fight another day, but great care should be exercised in determining precisely when the 30-day clock begins ticking.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

IN BRIEF: Cigna defeats class cert in drug overcharge case

A federal judge on Thursday declined to certify a class in a lawsuit accusing insurer Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co of scheming with pharmacy benefit managers to overcharge patients for prescription drugs. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Meyer in New Haven, Connecticut, said the proposed class would encompass beneficiaries of...
Seattle, WAHeraldNet

Second lawsuit seeks to invalidate state capital gains tax

SEATTLE — Former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna has filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down the state’s new capital gains tax, arguing it is an illegal income tax. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court, was brought on behalf of state residents including manufacturing business owners, investors, and the Washington State Farm Bureau, The Seattle Times reported.
Seattle, WAKGMI

Former AG files lawsuit challenging new capital gains tax

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna has filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down the state’s new capital gains tax, arguing it is an illegal income tax. The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court, was brought on behalf of state residents...
AccidentsWOLF

Legal Matters | A look at required financial coverages for drivers

In Pennsylvania, there are required minimum coverages that a driver must purchase to be able to legally drive to protect you and others in the event of an accident. Often referred to as maintaining “financial responsibility,” a driver must purchase and maintain auto insurance to legally drive in Pennsylvania. The...
Economyrebusinessonline.com

First-Time Claims for Unemployment Insurance Decrease Again to 444,000

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A total of 444,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance assistance for the week that ended May 15, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. These claims were a decrease of 34,000 from last week’s revised unemployment claims of 478,000 and were the fewest that have been registered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 14, 2020, claims totaled 225,500.
Economyclaimspages.com

Three More Florida Property Insurers Cancel Policies

Three Florida property insurance companies have added their names to the list of insurers that have been cancelling policies in the state due to hurricane claims. Together, the three insurers will either cancel or not renew over 53,000 policies starting in June. These Florida property insurance cancellations are occurring just...
POTUSCBS News

Biden administration proposes global minimum tax of at least 15%

The Biden administration is proposing a global minimum tax of at least 15% as it looks to level the playing field and stop what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called the "race to the bottom." However, the Treasury Department said that 15% is just the starting point and they will push for that rate to be higher.
PoliticsKITV.com

Governor reinstates work search requirement for unemployment benefits

"At this point, the public health measures we implement and the success of our vaccine program have allowed us to begin to re-energize our economy. >At this point, the public health measures we implement and the success of our vaccine program have allowed us to begin to re-energize our economy.," Governor Ige announced today.
EconomyPosted by
Motor1.com

Acceptance Insurance Reviews, Coverage, And More (2021)

Acceptance auto insurance isn’t the best option for everyone, but for certain drivers it might be a perfect fit. Acceptance auto insurance caters to drivers who can’t find affordable rates from other insurance companies. Read on for our take on Acceptance insurance reviews, coverage, discounts, and more. Our research team...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Get Ready For More Government Payments

The Biden administration, the gift that keeps on giving!. Just when you thought it was safe to a break from free government hand-outs? Get ready for more with the upcoming Child Tax Credit payments which will start in July. Here in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott just announced this week that...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Frontier Communications Responds To Federal Trade Commission Lawsuit

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) ("Frontier"), today responded to a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission and State officials in Arizona, California, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin claiming that Frontier made material misrepresentations to consumers in descriptions of its digital subscriber line ("DSL") Internet services. Frontier believes the...
Madison, WIonfocus.news

DWD Releases New Requirements to Comply for Unemployment Benefits

Submitted to OnFocus – MADISON – In February of this year, the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) published a new Emergency Rule that allowed DWD to continue to waive work searches for people who applied for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits in response to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.