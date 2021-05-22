T.R. Williams returns to action with an exclamation point

SPOKANE, Wash. -- No. 22 Gonzaga baseball hasn't seen the field in a little over two weeks, but the Bulldogs couldn't be returning at a more critical juncture of the season. Starting Friday, this weekend's three-game conference series on the road with fourth-place Portland (21-21, 13-8 WCC) will be the Bulldogs' first action since a 7-5 win against Washington State on April 27, and the beginning of a final stretch that pits them against the other three of the league's top four teams in as many weeks. After Portland, two more conference series with third-place San Francisco (20-22, 15-9) and second-place San Diego (29-10, 15-6) await before the end of a pennant race that will ultimately determine GU's postseason hopes — hopes that national experts are becoming more bullish on in recent weeks.