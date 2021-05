Pretty much everything about that night rated as forgettable. A toasty, 80-degree afternoon had given way to an evening chill, as it typically does in early June in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A perfect night for baseball, except the baseball ranked far from perfect for the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Their Northwoods League rival, the Green Bay Booyah, built a 9-0 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth, a college summer league drubbing that forced Woodchucks manager Ronnie Richardson to scour the bench looking for a position player to take the mound in the bottom of the eighth inning, to save his weary pitching staff some tosses.