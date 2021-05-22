Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 live stream, results, and discussion

Cris "Cyborg" Justino takes the spotlight Friday night in the main event of Bellator 259 as she defends her featherweight belt against veteran contender Leslie Smith. Their battle tops the MMA showcase from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The main card is slated to start at 9 p.m. ET and the Bellator 259 card will be televised on Showtime. Justino will be making the second defense of the title she won by stopping Julia Budd in the fourth round of their title bout in January of last year. Smith is a perennial contender who earned the title shot on the strength of four wins in her past five outings.