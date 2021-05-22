LFA 108 Results

Welterweight Xavier Wilson (11-3-1, 1 KOs) out of San Antonio, TX battled Christian Alan Gomez Duran (20-2-1, 18 KOs) hailing from Guadalajara, MX at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX under Canelo-Saunders. Duran, fighting his second fight in the states in a row after all previous fights in his native Mexico, scored the TKO victory at 2:19 of round two of the scheduled eight. Duran landed a short, left hook after missing with the right and put Wilson on the canvas. Wilson staggered to his feet; however, referee Rosario Solis didn’t like how he responded and waived it off as Duran earned the twentieth win of his career.