UFC

LFA 108 Results

By MMASucka
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLegacy Fighting Alliance returns on Friday, May 21 and we will have full LFA 108 results for you all night long. The middleweight title is up for grabs as Josh Fremd takes on Gregory Rodrigues in the evening’s main event. The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 6...

www.chatsports.com
#Lfa#All Night Long#Ufc Fight Pass#Combat#Legacy Fighting Alliance#Ufc Fight Pass#Grabs#Mmasucka Com#Lfa 108#Clem
Arlington, TXfightnews.com

Canelo-Saunders Undercard Results

Welterweight Xavier Wilson (11-3-1, 1 KOs) out of San Antonio, TX battled Christian Alan Gomez Duran (20-2-1, 18 KOs) hailing from Guadalajara, MX at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX under Canelo-Saunders. Duran, fighting his second fight in the states in a row after all previous fights in his native Mexico, scored the TKO victory at 2:19 of round two of the scheduled eight. Duran landed a short, left hook after missing with the right and put Wilson on the canvas. Wilson staggered to his feet; however, referee Rosario Solis didn’t like how he responded and waived it off as Duran earned the twentieth win of his career.
Combat SportsMMAWeekly.com

Mando Gutierrez hoping to keep the momentum rolling following LFA 106 win

Following four straight wins to start off his pro MMA career, bantamweight Mando Gutierrez hit his first roadblock with a loss to Mo Miller at LFA 90 last September. Seeking to get himself back on track, Gutierrez went into his bout with William Elliott at LFA 106 on April 30 on a mission, and was able to rebound with a first-round submission victory.
UFCmymmanews.com

LFA 107 results: Kamuela Kirk vs. Daniel Swain

A pair of Dana White Contender Series alum headline LFA 107 on Friday, May 14. Kamuela Kirk meets fellow lightweight Daniel Swain inside the Holiday Inn Sioux Falls – City Centre in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Bantamweights George Garcia and Ricardo Dias will feature in the evening’s co-main event. Kirk...
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Terrance McKinney eyeing an ambitious UFC future following LFA 106 win

Just five months into 2021 and lightweight Terrance McKinney is having arguably the best year of his career with two first round TKO victories in two bouts. Perhaps more impressively than merely getting finishes in his wins is the fact that McKinney hasn’t had to go past the 20-second mark in either of his bouts.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Results Saturday

1st_$11,500, cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear. Off 5:54. Time 1:25.94. Fast. Also Ran_Loveu and Proudofu, No Quarter, Nocomet, Secret Vista. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $15.10. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-2-4) paid $9.84. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-2) paid $15.25. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Combat SportsSherdog

LFA 107 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set; 2 Fighters Heavy

Two fighters failed to make weight for the Legacy Fighting Alliance's first card of May. Headlining LFA 107 is a lightweight bout between Kamuela Kirk and Daniel Swain. The main eventers had no trouble making weight, showing their professionalism on the scales. However, Samarbek Sabyrzhan and L.J. Smith Portee both failed to make their contracted weights. Despite each coming in 1.6 pounds heavy, their respective fights are still on.
Greenville, MEobserver-me.com

Saturday track and field results

During a home meet on May 8 the Foxcroft boys came in third among a field of four schools with a score of 49 points. Jesse Drury had the day’s top time in the 100 at 11.96 seconds. Drury also anchored the first-place 4×100 relay as Jackson Smith, Bodie Clarke, Kemsley Marsters and Drury combined for a time of 48.63 seconds. Drury was also second in the long jump at 17-09.50 and third in the 200 at 25.10 seconds.
Kickin Country 100.5

LFA 108 is This Friday at Sanford Pentagon with Fans

The Legacy Fighting Alliance has called the Sanford Pentagon home before including last week as one of the premier MMA organizations continues to bring fights to Sioux Falls. This week, LFA 108 will ascend on the Sanford Pentagon as a stacked card is expected to give fans just what they want with jam-packed action.
UFCSherdog

LFA 107 Highlight Video: Ricardo Dias Running Knees George Garcia

Ricardo Dias scored a knockout of the year candidate against George Garcia. After stunning Garcia with a huge right hand, Dias ran toward Garcia and landed a brutal running knee for the KO win. The bout was officially stopped 25 seconds into the second round.
Combat Sportscombatpress.com

LFA 107’s Kamuela ‘The Jawaiian’ Kirk: A Chance to Impress

What do you get when you cross a Jamaican and a Hawaiian? Just ask Legacy Fighting Alliance featherweight Kamuela Kirk. “I was born in Hawaii,” Kirk told Combat Press. “My dad was raised there. You know, [he] met my mom, and they had my sister and I. My mom’s side of the family is actually Jamaican. So, a Hawaiian-Jamaican crossover would be Jawaiian. We were listening to the radio in Hawaii, and there’s a genre of music called Jawaiian music. It’s basically Hawaiian music with some Jamaican influence to it. They were talking about Jawaiian music on the radio, and my dad was like, ‘Hey, you guys are Jawaiian.’ It was just something that kind of stuck: Jawaiian boy.”
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Invicta on AXS TV: Rodríguez vs. Torquato weigh-in results and video

On Thursday, May 20, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted the weigh-ins for Invicta FC: Rodriguez vs. Torquato. The event takes place Friday, May 21, with the entire card streaming live on on YouTube beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The main card will also be broadcast live on AXS TV in the United States and Fight Network in Canada beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
UFCSherdog

How to Watch LFA 108

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. All five men who have held Legacy Fighting Alliance gold at 185 pounds have gone on to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship: Eryk Anders, Markus Perez, Anthony Hernandez, Ian Heinisch and Brendan Allen. Either Josh Fremd or Gregory Rodrigues could soon join the list.
UFCchatsports.com

Jose Aldo faces off with Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265

Veteran UFC contenders will soon clash at UFC 265. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Jose Aldo (29-7) will fight Pedro Munhoz (19-5, 1 NC) in a bantamweight contest at the UFC’s upcoming Aug. 7 pay-per-view event. The event’s location is still to be determined. The matchup was first reported by Combate.
Combat Sportscombatpress.com

LFA 108’s Josh Fremd: Eyes on the Prize

“Oh, Denver. The Sunshine State. Gorgeous. Gorgeous.”. The above quote is one of the most classic lines from the 2003 hit movie Old School. It’s how a lot of people really feel about Denver. Denver and the state of Colorado — albeit not the Sunshine State, as that moniker actually...
UFCcombatpress.com

LFA 108’s Steven Merrill: The Highs and Lows of MMA

On this episode of JFoMMATalk, host Jake Foley sits down with MMA fighter Steven Merrill in an unscripted interview that tells the highs and lows of MMA. Merrill talks about how he started MMA, a tragic car accident that changed his life forever, his upcoming fight against NCAA Division I wrestler Bryce Meredith, and more.
UFCSherdog

Prime Picks: UFC Fight Night 188 ‘Font vs. Garbrandt’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday follows a pay-per-view card with fight night fare, although there are some really fun matchups on the table. The headliner draws a sure-fire banger that has shifted to a pick-’em and held steady. UFC Fight Night 188 brings with it a slew of fascinating betting options and somewhat surprising lines. Other than the all-Damir parlay—Damir Hadzovic (-130) and Damir Ismagulov (-550) currently at -109—check out the evenly matched main event, a heavyweight banger that should end quickly, a former title challenger who may inadvertently close out her division and a heavyweight stalwart looking to push back a high-flying newcomer.