LFA 108 Results

What do you get when you cross a Jamaican and a Hawaiian? Just ask Legacy Fighting Alliance featherweight Kamuela Kirk. “I was born in Hawaii,” Kirk told Combat Press. “My dad was raised there. You know, [he] met my mom, and they had my sister and I. My mom’s side of the family is actually Jamaican. So, a Hawaiian-Jamaican crossover would be Jawaiian. We were listening to the radio in Hawaii, and there’s a genre of music called Jawaiian music. It’s basically Hawaiian music with some Jamaican influence to it. They were talking about Jawaiian music on the radio, and my dad was like, ‘Hey, you guys are Jawaiian.’ It was just something that kind of stuck: Jawaiian boy.”