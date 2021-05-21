newsbreak-logo
Video Interview: Emily Blunt Discusses the Deeply Personal Nature of Her Role in A QUIET PLACE PART II and More

By Heather Wixson
dailydead.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn A Quiet Place, Emily Blunt’s character Evelyn Abbott is pushed to the limit in a variety of ways throughout the first film, but that’s nothing compared to what she and her family must endure in the relentless sequel, which also sees her real-life hubby John Krasinski returning at the helm, too.

MoviesCosmopolitan

If You're Wondering How You Can Watch 'A Quiet Place, Part II', Here's the Deal

Sound the (silent) alarms, everyone. After a year of wondering what the heck is going on with A Quiet Place Part II, someone in the film heavens decided to give us a chance to finally see the movie. Come May 28, fans of the Abbott family will finally learn exactly what happened to them... and probably ask themselves a lot of questions along the way.
Moviesgamerant.com

A Quiet Place Part II: Trailer Analysis And Predictions

A Quiet Place II is the long-anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster hit. On May 28th, 2021, the film will finally be released to theaters after over a year of waiting since its initial premiere in New York City on March 8, 2020. Based on the trailers, here is a breakdown of what kind of story this will be as well as some predictions of what might happen to the Abbott family.
MoviesGamespot

Emily Blunt Shoots Down Fantastic Four Casting Rumors

In a recent interview, actor Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place: Part II) says despite persistent rumors online, she and husband John Krasinski (The Office) are not in negotiations with Marvel to co-star in the planned Fantastic Four film. In a clip posted online Tuesday, Howard Stern tries several times to hear whether Blunt even acknowledging internet rumors might indicate she may potentially be in the film, which is still a long way off.
ComicsComicBook

Edge of Tomorrow: Emily Blunt Isn't Sure a Sequel Will Happen

In the years since the first Edge of Tomorrow landed in theaters, director Doug Liman and stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt have expressed their interest in returning to the sci-fi world, though Blunt recently confirmed that bringing to life the adventure that the filmmakers had planned would require the alignment of multiple schedules, while its budget would also likely be too exorbitant for a studio to pay for it. Surely a follow-up isn't out of the cards quite yet, but with the coronavirus pandemic understandably causing a number of complications for the entire entertainment industry, a sequel seems less likely than ever.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Emily Blunt Stars in Terrifying New Trailer for 'A Quiet Place Part II'

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is here, teasing one of the first big theatrical releases since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down cinemas last spring. The sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place premieres on May 28th. Part II picks up where John Krasinski’s first horror film left...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt was quick to shut down rumors that she and husband, John Krasinski, are in talks to star in Marvel’s upcoming incarnation of the Fantastic 4. The award-winning actress said…. Emily Blunt to Star in Amazon/BBC Western ‘The English’. Emily Blunt is set to saddle up and lead The...
MoviesEW.com

A Quiet Place Part II review: Silence is still golden in this solid horror sequel

Just over three years ago, A Quiet Place crept into theaters on skittering little crab-alien tiptoes, trapping the screams in audiences' collective throats and taking home an astonishing $340 million at the box office. Then two weeks before the sequel's slated March 2020 release, the world itself went silent, cineplexes among the uncountable lights dimmed and doors shut by COVID.
MoviesIGN

A Quiet Place Part II - Review

While it never quite recaptures what made the first film work so frighteningly well, A Quiet Place Part II nevertheless succeeds in delivering plenty of thrills and chills, keeping the viewer invested thanks to its focus on character and the moving performances from its returning cast and solid new addition Cillian Murphy.
MoviesDeadline

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review: John Krasinski’s Pandemic-Delayed Sequel Delivers Some Pretty Loud Thrills

After a 14-month delay due to the pandemic, Paramount finally gets to release its much-anticipated sequel A Quiet Place Part II in theaters on May 28, and box office prognosticators are virtually staking the future of exhibition on it. Maybe that is because, unlike so many other films (some from the very same studio), this one steadfastly has avoided any temptation to alter its course, instead waiting out the storm, and it is exclusively hitting the multiplex and not any odd combination of viewing alternatives, at least at first. What a concept! Along those lines, Paramount was the first studio to offer press screenings only in a theater, picking up right where it left off with three screenings Monday for L.A.-based press at AMC Century City Imax. No links for this one — and it was great to see it on the big screen, right where it belongs.
Moviesfloydct.com

John Krasinski surprises moviegoers at A Quiet Place II screening

John Krasinski surprised the audience at a screening of 'A Quiet Place Part II'. To mark the sequel to his 2018 horror flick - which he co-wrote, directed, and starred in alongside his wife Emily Blunt - hitting cinemas in the US, the 41-year-old filmmaker jumped on stage at the AMC in Miami this week.
MoviesHollywood News

Exciting new clip arrives for horror sequel ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’

Here’s a film that I have been waiting the best part of year (or more) to see, and in just a couple of weeks, I will be able to venture down to my local multiplex to check it out – and I cannot wait. A Quiet Place Part II is the follow-up to the smash-hit genre piece directed by John Krasinski, and we have a brief, though quite exciting new clip to share.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Fantastic Four Not In Emily Blunt's Future, Not Ruled Out However

Fantastic Four fans have been fan-casting what a Marvel Studios version of Marvel's First Family would look like for years and years before we even knew that we would get one. The most popular picks to play couple Sue and Reed Richards would be real-life couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who have worked together now a few other times on screen, next in this month's A Quiet Place Part 2. They are doing press for that film right now, and Blunt was asked about playing half the Marvel Universe power couple in Fantastic Four, and it sounds like it is not happening, folks. She had this to say about it on the Howard Stern Show.
MoviesCinema Blend

After A Quiet Place Part II Has Waited And Waited To Come Out, John Krasinski Has The Best Description For What That's Felt Like

It’s been a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been thriving in a renaissance for a number of years. But when the entertainment industry came to a screeching halt last year as a result of the pandemic, a number of highly anticipated horror movies were delayed. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II was one of the first movies to be pushed, and his description of waiting for it to come out is A+.