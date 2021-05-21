newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

"That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Must Face Trial For 3 Accusations Of Rape, Judge Rules

By The Associated Press
Oxygen
 3 days ago
A judge on Friday said “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on three counts of rape after hearing days of dramatic and emotional testimony from three women who said he attacked them in 2001 and 2003. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo made the...

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

Sex Crimestonyortega.org

How the Scientology drama in Danny Masterson’s prelim appeared to a former Sea Org official

[Attorneys Sharon Appelbaum and Tom Mesereau with Danny Masterson during his Sept 18 appearance]. We asked Chris Shelton to look at the Scientology highlights we pulled out of Danny Masterson’s preliminary hearing. We wondered how these concepts being raised in a criminal rape proceeding might look to someone who was actually a former Sea Org official. Here’s what he sent us.
Los Angeles County, CARadar Online.com

Scientologist Danny Masterson Alleges Leah Remini Threatened LAPD Involved With Rape Investigation

The ongoing battle between Scientologist Danny Masterson and ex-Scientologist Leah Remini continues to play out in the legal system. In newly filed court documents, the 45-year-old That '70s Show actor – who has been charged with the rape of three women – is bringing to light new claims that the 50-year-old King of Queens actress has been actively meddling in his case.
Lawtonyortega.org

Danny Masterson prosecutor: ‘Scientology is inextricably connected to this case’

Danny Masterson’s criminal defense attorneys Tom Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum were back in court yesterday for a hearing that wasn’t listed on the publicly available docket. We learned about it through the court’s media relations department, who told us that Masterson had made yet another attempt to delay the all-important preliminary hearing and was once again denied. The prelim is still scheduled for May 18.
Los Angeles, CAVulture

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Gives Graphic Court Testimony

One of Danny Masterson’s accusers delivered nearly six hours of tearful testimony on Tuesday, at a preliminary hearing to determine if a trial will be ordered against the actor and practicing Scientologist, the Los Angeles Times reports. Masterson was charged last June with raping three women by force or fear at the height of his fame in the early 2000s. He pleaded not guilty and has denied the allegations. The woman who took the stand alleged that Masterson assaulted her at his Hollywood home in 2003. According to a “Page Six” report on her testimony, the accuser said she and Masterson were in the same social circles because of their involvement with the Church of Scientology. Through sobs, she recalled taking a drink from Masterson and feeling so sick that she could not open her eyes. She alleged that he carried her upstairs, where she vomited and was put in the shower. “When I came to, he was on top of me,” she said according to the “Page Six” report. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.” According to her testimony, the That ’70s Show actor then raped her, despite her attempts to resist, allegedly threatening her at one point with a gun from his nightstand. Masterson reportedly took notes throughout the hearing.
Sex CrimesDaily Beast

Danny Masterson Rape Hearing Is a Reckoning for Scientology

One of the moments when I realized that Danny Masterson was very likely going to face trial for allegedly raping three women came on day three of his preliminary hearing this week, when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo interrupted proceedings to make sure she understood a key Scientology concept: That to members of the organization, non-Scientologists are referred to as “wogs.”
Sex CrimesTMZ.com

Danny Masterson Claims Leah Remini Threatened Prosecutors, LAPD

Danny Masterson claims Leah Remini was pushing the LAPD to get him prosecuted in his rape case ... and threatened to put them on blast if they dropped the ball. In docs, obtained by TMZ, Masterson claims Leah's meddling in his case was so outrageous she had an LAPD detective named Becker, who allegedly moonlighted as her bodyguard, making calls about his rape case.
