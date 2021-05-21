newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

COVID vaccine profits have created 9 new pharma billionaires

By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business
Morganton News Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccines have created at least nine new billionaires after shares in companies producing the shots soared. Topping the list of new billionaires are Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and Ugur Sahin, the CEO of BioNTech, which has produced a vaccine with Pfizer. Both CEOs are now worth around $4 billion, according to an analysis by the People's Vaccine Alliance, a campaign group that includes Oxfam, UNAIDS, Global Justice Now and Amnesty International.

morganton.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gita Gopinath
Person
Dustin Moskovitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Covid Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Income Investors#Private Investors#Stock Investors#Unaids#Amnesty International#Cansino Biologics#Imf#Cnn Business#Oxford University#Global Justice Now#Whitney Wolfe Herd#Oxfam#Covid 19 Vaccine Revenue#Covid Vaccines#Vaccine Billions Biontech#Covid 19 Vaccines#Forbes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
China
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Industry
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

2 Pharma Stocks that Zoomed Due to COVID Drugs

Investing.com -- The second wave of the coronavirus keeps mutating and its side effects are as bad as the disease itself. While the number of infections has been steadily coming down, India is still facing a shortage of critical drugs. Two pharma companies saw share prices zoom on Monday, May 24 after getting approval for COVID drugs.
Medical & BiotechNaturalNews

Hard data proves Big Pharma knew COVID vaccines would worsen and prolong the pandemic

(Natural News) (Article republished from StateOfTheNation.co) What the many graphs below clearly indicate are two crucial data points about the Covid Super Vaccination Agenda. First, that virtually every country in the world was trending downward — precipitously — as the world community of nations started to approach natural herd immunity for COVID-19 at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.
StocksNorwalk Hour

Should you bet on a $ 1 billion company?

Grow fast or die is in the DNA of many startups . The risk of failure is very great and it seems that there are no middle terms, or you succeed or fail big. Companies that move beyond the early stage and consolidate a proven and scalable model ( scaleups ) seem to have reached maturity, although the hunger to grow may lead them to evolve their entrepreneurship into a mythical animal: a unicorn .
Public Healthtrtworld.com

G20 leaders, pharma firms vow Covid-19 vaccines for poorer states

Coronavirus vaccine producers have promised billions of doses for poorer countries at a G20 health summit, where leaders vowed to expand access to jabs as the only way to end the pandemic. The bosses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday they would supply around 3.5 billion...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Number of billionaires in UK reached new record during Covid crisis

Britain created a record number of billionaires during the coronavirus pandemic as wealth surged despite a year of economic turmoil, prompting calls for the government to increase taxes on the ultra-rich. There are 171 billionaires in the UK, 24 more than a year ago, according to an annual ranking compiled...
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

Pharma lobby calls for increased vaccine sharing

Leading pharmaceutical organisations pressed Wednesday for urgent measures to share coronavirus vaccines globally and inoculate the world's entire adult population by the end of the year. While advanced countries have made progress with vaccination programmes, shots "are not equally reaching all priority populations worldwide", eight major drug organisations and associations...
Medical & Biotechwallstreetwindow.com

Revealed: Big Pharma’s Plot to Derail US Covid-19 Vaccine Waiver – Brett Wilkins (05/17/2021)

While global health advocates applauded the Biden administration’s recent decision to support waiving intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines as “critical,” “transformative,” and “unquestionably the right thing to do,” Big Pharma took a decidedly less optimistic view of the move and has been hard at work behind the scenes in a bid to thwart the policy, a report published Friday by The Intercept revealed.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

COVID-19 vaccine: Dallas sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Dallas: 1. 9669 N Central Expy #190 (214) 983-1000; 2. 2420 W Wheatland Rd (972) 780-1325; 3. 14041 Noel Rd (972) 387-8664; 4. 4202 Ross Ave (214) 584-2480; 5. 8335 Westchester Dr (214) 361-7118; 6. 9390 Forest Ln (214) 341-3600; 7. 13033 Coit Rd (972) 392-9634; 8. 15105 Preston Rd (972) 763-1527; 9. 4207 Lemmon Ave (214) 528-0328; 10. 3012 Mockingbird Ln (214) 363-5525; 11. 2323 W Illinois Ave (214) 337-2710; 12. 8024 Walnut Hill Ln (214) 368-3050; 13. 7102 Campbell Rd (972) 931-7045; 14. 7203 Skillman St (214) 349-4400; 15. 10666 E NW Hwy (214) 349-2530; 16. 2899 Forest Ln (972) 241-0175; 17. 218, 11661 Preston Rd (214) 363-1571; 18. 8555 Ferguson Rd (214) 320-0892; 19. 17410 Marsh Ln (972) 306-4931; 20. 2427 W Jefferson Blvd (214) 943-2883; 21. 4610 Frankford Rd (972) 732-6197; 22. 6832 Snider Plaza (214) 363-1524; 23. 5111 Greenville Ave (214) 691-0861; 24. 3798 Forest Ln (214) 357-4667; 25. 10306 Ferguson Rd (214) 328-4391; 26. 10455 N Central Expy (214) 369-3872; 27. 10003 Marsh Ln (214) 358-4865; 28. 5050 S Lancaster Rd (214) 375-8924; 29. 6420 Gaston Ave (469) 334-0758; 30. 3133 Lemmon Ave E (214) 599-2108; 31. 2350 N Fitzhugh Ave (214) 515-5574; 32. 4930 Maple Ave (214) 520-4840; 33. 6474 E NW Hwy (469) 232-4590; 34. 3030 Sylvan Ave (214) 749-5197; 35. 150 E Illinois Ave (214) 944-5857; 36. 108 W Davis St (214) 943-1744; 37. 7979 Belt Line Rd (972) 936-7998; 38. 8055 Churchill Way 469-680-7556; 39. 3230 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd (214) 421-1067; 40. 752 Wynnewood Village Shp Ctr (214) 942-3191; 41. 4901 Maple Ave (972) 725-1270; 42. 10677 E NW Hwy (214) 553-0997; 43. 5665 E Mockingbird Ln (214) 826-2967; 44. 4142 Cedar Springs Rd (214) 599-9861; 45. 4241 Capitol Ave (972) 338-3101; 46. 3939 Frankford Rd (972) 662-1011; 47. 9140 Forest Ln (214) 221-0978; 48. 17194 Preston Rd (972) 931-9371; 49. 3690 W Wheatland Rd #140 (972) 283-5757; 50. 4625 Frankford Rd 972-732-6863; 51. 320 Casa Linda Plaza 214-319-8221; 52. 6185 Retail Rd 214-382-2297; 53. 4062 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy 972-934-9274; 54. 5555 S Buckner Blvd 214-320-2824; 55. 12000 McCree Rd 214-342-9810; 56. 9461 Webb Chapel Rd 214-530-0320; 57. 3757 Forest Ln 972-241-7442; 58. 7000 Snider Plaza 214-346-4586; 59. 6333 E Mockingbird Ln 214-823-9916; 60. 10455 N Central Expy 214-369-7328; 61. 5809 E Lovers Ln 214-750-3210; 62. 7117 Inwood Rd 214-350-3583; 63. 2380 N Field St 972-454-5050; 64. 2727 Live Oak St 214-273-2130; 65. 8698 Skillman St 214-340-1368; 66. 18212 Preston Rd 972-985-2250; 67. 11920 Preston Rd 972-980-4915; 68. 7700 W Northwest Hwy 214-346-1030; 69. 315 S Hampton Rd 214-331-0169; 70. 14999 Preston Rd 972-661-0492; 71. 3408 Oak Lawn Ave (214) 935-9092; 72. 11700 Preston Rd #703 214-750-4502; 73. 3732 W Northwest Hwy 214-956-0113; 74. 1104 S Westmoreland Rd 214-467-3540; 75. 5101 S Lancaster Rd 214-375-7103; 76. 438 W Illinois Ave 214-941-1197; 77. 8120 S Cockrell Hill Rd 972-283-1473; 78. 2060 S Buckner Blvd 214-398-8754; 79. 1306 N Beckley Ave 214-948-3559; 80. 7930 Belt Line Rd 972-716-0937; 81. 3802 Cedar Springs Rd 214-443-5160; 82. 2602 Fort Worth Ave 214-941-0926; 83. 5201 Belt Line Rd 972-386-6254; 84. 4122 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy 972-980-2195; 85. 9301 Forest Ln 972-437-9146; 86. 7401 Samuell Blvd 214-319-2616; 87. 18121 Marsh Ln 972-307-6978; 88. 200 Short Blvd 972-232-6400; 89. 15220 Montfort Dr 972-233-0438; 90. 1521 N Cockrell Hill Rd 214-330-7249; 91. 6185 Retail Rd 972-656-2196; 92. 9410 Webb Chapel Rd 972-629-0007; 93. 15757 N Coit Rd 972-235-0681;
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Hill

Matt Stoller: Biden's support for COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver marks 'huge loss' for Big Pharma

Matt Stoller, research director at the American Economic Liberties Project, said Thursday that the Biden administration’s support of a waiver for international patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines marks a “huge loss” for the influence of pharmaceutical companies. During an interview on Hill.TV’s “Rising,” Stoller reflected on the significance of U.S....
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Covid Creates New HR And Legal Challenges For Employers

As interest in getting Covid shots wanes in the U.S. and more states relax or suspend pandemic-related mandates, business leaders are facing a new set of challenges, including whether to have and enforce vaccination policies, the wisdom of transitioning to a remote or hybrid work environment, and whether to permit flexible remote work schedules for employees.
Sciencevestnikkavkaza.net

Scientists point to risk of new pandemic

Two virus researchers in China are recommending security measures after seven Russian farm workers became infected with a crossover flu virus last year, according to Medical Xpress. In their Perspectives piece published in the journal Science, Weifeng Shi and George Gao, both of whom are affiliated with multiple institutions in...
Economywibqam.com

China approves Goldman Sachs, ICBC joint wealth management venture

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s largest bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Tuesday its unit had received approval to set up a foreign-controlled wealth management firm with Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The unit of U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc will offer a 51% funding contribution...
MarketsAmerican Banker

Coinbase adds Goldman executive; HSBC eschews cryptocurrencies

Receiving Wide Coverage ... Faryar Shirzad, co-head of government affairs at Goldman Sachs, “has joined Coinbase as its new chief policy officer, bolstering the cryptocurrency exchange’s connections in Washington as U.S. regulators voice concerns over lax rules in the crypto sector,” the Financial Times reported. “The position is a new role for Coinbase, the company said.”
Marketswibqam.com

Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. Europe’s biggest bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s biggest and...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Beijing Crowned Billionaire City But Where Are All The Family Offices?

Beijing now has more billionaires than any other city, including former front runner New York. The Forbes 35th Annual World’s Billionaires List revealed that 2,755 billionaires were created over the last 12 months, 660 more than the year before and collectively worth over $13.1 TRN. The growth generated through the...
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

Goldman forms wealth venture with China’s largest bank

Goldman Sachs received approval from Chinese regulators to set up a wealth management joint venture in the world’s second-largest economy to go after an asset pool it estimated will surpass $70 trillion by the end of this decade. Goldman Sachs Asset Management will hold 51% in the venture, while the...
Marketsfinancefeeds.com

Goldman Sachs: “Bitcoin is now considered an investable asset”

The research paper shows concern for the “inconsistent regulatory actions around the globe that impede the further development of the crypto space or the ability of more regulated entities to engage within it”, but shows hope as the tone seems to have “turned more constructive”. Bitcoin has taken plenty of...