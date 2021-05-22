State track notes: Karmazin gives Elkhorn North its first track champion; Battle Creek jumper rises up charts
OMAHA — Like so many of the runners in the Class B girls 3,200-meter run Friday at the state track meet, Julia Karmazin spent her fall at the golf course. But instead of running the cross country courses that quite often are on the golf courses, the Elkhorn North freshman was one of the top girls golfers in Class B. She finished third at state after leading the field through 18 holes.journalstar.com