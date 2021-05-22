newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

State track notes: Karmazin gives Elkhorn North its first track champion; Battle Creek jumper rises up charts

By Ron Powell
Lincoln Journal Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA — Like so many of the runners in the Class B girls 3,200-meter run Friday at the state track meet, Julia Karmazin spent her fall at the golf course. But instead of running the cross country courses that quite often are on the golf courses, the Elkhorn North freshman was one of the top girls golfers in Class B. She finished third at state after leading the field through 18 holes.

journalstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Crofton, NE
City
Madison, NE
City
Battle Creek, NE
City
Omaha, NE
State
South Dakota State
City
Gering, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#What Happened Was#Track And Field#Wolves#Left Field#Pope#Lincoln Lutheran#Wisner Pilger#Freshman Kassidy Stuckey#Golf Courses#Sophomore Madison Seiler#Burke Stadium#Fall#Winter#Senior Maddie Portwine#Meters#Distance Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Nebraska Statefloracing.com

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Returns August 29th-September 2nd

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Summer Speedweek is going to take you through the state of Nebraska for five huge nights of action packed racing with Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks Sunday, August 29th through Thursday, September 2nd. Sunday August 29th will be the first stop on the...
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 17

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships. The state tournament continues Monday with the Class B boys and girls semifinal matches at Morrison Stadium. The action will continue until Class A champions are crowned May 18 and the Class B champs May 19.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska to Televise 2021 State Track Championships

LINCOLN, NE — News Channel Nebraska announced today that the TV network will televise the 2021 Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) State Track Championships. News Channel Nebraska (NCN), through a partnership with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) and the NSAA, will provide live TV coverage of all championship track events on Thursday and Saturday from Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

Nebraska Preps Postgame | RecruitLook Lincoln Recap

After a busy week of AAU action at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln, Damon Benning and Jacob Padilla sat down to recap the RecruitLook Lincoln Showcase and hit on a variety of other random topics including the NBA playoffs, shot clocks and more. You can catch the Nebraska Preps...
Douglas County, NEdcpostgazette.com

Falcons take third at NCC

VALLEY — The Douglas County West boys golf team came in third at the Nebraska Capitol Conference meet Thursday. The Falcons accumulated a 373 team score. Yutan was the team champion after recording a 348 and Logan View earned runner-up honors with a 358. Myles Leahy was the top finisher and only placer for DC West. Leahy’s 81 was good […]
Arlington, NEdcpostgazette.com

Falcons end regular season with third place at Arlington

ARLINGTON — The Douglas County West girls and boys track and field teams each placed third at the Arlington Invitational Friday. The Lady Falcons scored 82 points. A pair of individuals and the 3,200-meter relay guided DC West. Olivia Malousek won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:01.13 and was second in the 1,600. Ellie McCarville claimed top honors […]
Douglas County, NEdcpostgazette.com

Golf scramble recognizes fallen heroes

VALLEY — In its second golf scramble, the Nebraska Chapter of the Honor and Remember organization brought together 56 special families and numerous golfers to Douglas County to give recognition and honor to Nebraska’s fallen heroes. The previous scramble occurred last October, with 30 fallen heroes and their Gold Star families being honored through a ceremony and an afternoon of […]
Douglas County, NEdcpostgazette.com

Falcons bow out of districts

HASTINGS — The Douglas County West baseball team saw its 2021 campaign come to an end in the opening round of the B-1 District Tournament with a 12-2 loss to Wayne Thursday. Down 2-0 after three innings of play, the Falcons tied the game thanks to RBI singles by CJ Wieczorek and Joe Graham. Wayne responded with eight runs in […]