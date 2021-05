Sunday's Buschy McBusch Race 400 could produce a 10th winner in as many as 11 NASCAR Cup Series events in the 2021 season. Brad Keselowski became the ninth such winner on April 25 when he led just one lap — the final one — to come away victorious from a wild Geico 500. Once again, Denny Hamlin was in position to earn his first win of the season. He had the pole position at the start of the race and led the most laps, but a costly double penalty on pit road took him out of contention of the race in a 32nd-place finish.