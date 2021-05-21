Shackin’ Up for the Summer … at Crabby’s Suds and Seafood

Welcome to the fourth season of Shackin’ Up for the Summer. This year I’m switching things up just a bit. I’ll still track down and review a new batch of the best seafood shacks in South Jersey, but I’ll also revisit some of my favorite spots from years past – the “All-Stars” of Shackin’ Up – to check up on them, try some different items that I might have missed last time and make sure the experiences are still as good as I remember.