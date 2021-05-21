Getaway Along the Upper Mississippi
Midwest Living published a travel piece by Ashlea Halpern about her three day road trip along the upper Mississippi River. She began her trip kayaking along the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge with the Broken Paddle guiding services located in Wabasha. “This national scenic byway traces the Mighty Mississippi from its headwaters in northern Minnesota down to the Gulf of Mexico. Hundreds of charming river towns dotted with hole-in-the-wall bars, barbecue joints, and neo-Victorian bed-and-breakfasts line the route. ”visitwinona.com