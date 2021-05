It was early Monday, April 12, the beginning of National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week, set aside each year to recognize the contributions of 911 emergency dispatchers. Clay Patterson, who became Carroll County’s new E-911 director only 49 days earlier, had given his crew of telecommunicators a sort of treat: they could dress in casual clothes for that early morning shift. And he would sit in with the dispatchers as they handled calls for what promised to be an ordinary night of complaints about loud neighbors or officers reporting routine traffic stops.