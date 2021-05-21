newsbreak-logo
Decatur, IL

Business started up without a loan

By Doug Wolfe
WAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – New Decatur business owner Mitchell Witherspoon skipped the traditional idea of borrowing from a bank when he started his own enterprise. Instead, he pulled money from his own pocket to buy the building and all of the inventory. “We are a middleman for the small man,”...

Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Downtown Decatur will once again be home to an Italian restaurant.

DECATUR — Downtown Decatur will once again be home to an Italian restaurant. Napoli’s Italian Restaurant will be located at 134 E. Main St., the former location of Pastabilities Italian Grill. “Decatur Illinois is Going to love The Brand New Italian Restaurant that is about to open soon,” according to...
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Mount Zion Solsa closing

MOUNT ZION — The Solsa American Burrito Co. location in Mount Zion is closing Monday, the owners posted on Facebook. "The lack of staff has made it impossible to continue service out of our Mt. Zion location. The Decatur location will still be open and operating," the post said. Watch...
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Decatur's own Elam's Root Beer is back

DECATUR — Elam's Root Beer will return for a short time. Del’s Popcorn Shop on Merchant Street has been working with the group History of the Heartland to bring back the iconic soft drink. The soda was made in Decatur starting in 1953. The Elam's Silverfross Root Beer stand at...
Decatur, ILWAND TV

Local Decatur organizations raise money for FCA

MT. ZION, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Just a couple of weeks after several organizations and hundreds of people came together to raise money for a family's fight against cancer, the Mt. Zion and Decatur communities are back at it again for a new cause. Spending much of Saturday outside at a...
Tower Hill, ILPosted by
Tower Hill Digest

A job on your schedule? These Tower Hill positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Tower Hill-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part Time Receptionist; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 3. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 4. Packager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 5. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr;
Illinois Statewnns.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Illinois Statewvik.org

Rental Payment Help for Illinois Residents

Help is available for Illinois residents who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic. The Illinois Housing Development Authority will provide up to 25,000 dollars in emergency assistance. Brian Hollenback, President and CEO of the Economic Growth Corporation in Rock Island, says landlords have to start the application...
Decatur, ILWAND TV

Hotels, attractions seeing shift toward normalcy

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois has now entered into the bridge phase of the Restore Illinois plan. That means businesses can increase their capacity limits. The biggest changes in capacity limits are for event venues, museums, and zoos, which can increase their capacity limits from 25 percent to 60 percent.
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Watch now: Job opportunities start quickly for Decatur grads

DECATUR — The job opportunities started even before Decatur seniors were graduates. The Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County sponsored pop-up hiring events at MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools after graduation ceremony rehearsals on Friday. The goal: To expose new grads to over 200 jobs available to them right away...
Decatur, ILnowdecatur.com

WATCH: CareersDecatur Episode 6- T/CCI

May 12, 2021 – In this Episode with CareersDecatur.com, you will meet Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director, and Kristie Danko, HR Manager of T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur. T/CCI is a world leader in compressor technology and they are an Original Equipment Manufacturer for trucking, off-highway, agriculture/construction, specialty vehicle, and transport refrigeration markets. T/CCI is looking for individuals to be a part of their rapidly growing, international manufacturing company. T/CCI provides a competitive benefits program that can help ensure your health and well-being as well as contribute to your financial security. Taking a leap into a new and better-paying career doesn’t mean starting from scratch. There are over 1000 jobs in Macon County in need of a skilled workforce. That could be you! Watch the video with CareersDecatur.com and find out more about jobs available NOW at T/CCI at https://tccimfg.com/careers/ !
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Thank you, loyal reader Gary Gulley

Thank you, Gary for reading the Herald & Review. We appreciate your support of local journalism. Become a member today by calling (800) 453-2472 or visit herald-review.com/members.
Tower Hill, ILPosted by
Tower Hill Digest

Job alert: These Tower Hill jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Tower Hill: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Travel Nurse RN - CVOR - $3,015 per week; 3. Multiple Levels of Manufacturing; 4. Warehouse Associate; 5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 6. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 7. Administrative Assistant; 8. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On; 9. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/13/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $1,600/Week - $3,000 Sign-On Bonus;
Decatur, ILPantagraph

Opening of Decatur treat stand delayed after fire

DECATUR — The opening of The Snowball Effect treat stand is being delayed after a garage fire. "We were hoping to be open this weekend. There has been a delay due to someone setting our garage on fire at our residence," the business Facebook page says. The stand operates at...
Decatur, ILWAND TV

Siblings who raised money for grandma donate funds to cancer center

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur siblings exceeded their fundraising goal to help their grandmother with cancer, and on Friday, they donated their remaining funds to help cancer patients. Iymoni and Isaiah Wilson set up a mini convenience store on West King and North Hill Avenue to raise money for their...
Decatur, ILWAND TV

Truck drivers needed to help deliver gas supply

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The price to pump is likely to go up, and a shortage of delivery drives may be the reason why. WAND's Chris Carter talks with local Marathon Gas station owner Amar Lotey, who states, "In coming weeks there will be some dwindling in terms of supplies." Lotey...
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Decatur average fuel price at $3.20

SPRINGFIELD — Decatur fuel prices edged 9 cents higher on Thursday from this time last week, while portions of the East Coast continue to feel the impact of a pipeline shutdown. The average cost of a gallon of regular gas stood at $3.20, AAA reports. The price was $1.91 a...
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Golf-themed bar opens in downtown Decatur

DECATUR — The Caddy Shack Golf Pub has opened at 231 N. Main St. The golf-themed bar and grill features a golf simulator, food and drinks. The location was previously the Made By Me store.
Decatur, ILdailyegyptian.com

Gun buybacks: A successful way to engage the community?

On the afternoon of April 2nd, Decatur Illinois held its first ever gun buyback event. More than 100 people gathered at the Community Church of God to return their rifles, pistols and old magazines in exchange for cash and no questions asked. Police said they bought back $40,000 worth of weapons during the event.