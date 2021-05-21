newsbreak-logo
Military

Korean War hero is latest to earn Medal of Honor

cbs19.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joseph R. Biden on Friday awarded his first Medal of Honor since he became commander in chief. The nation's highest military decoration was presented to 94-year old Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr. of Georgia, for bravery during the Korean War, when he was just 24 years old. Over...

www.cbs19.tv
