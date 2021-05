BAKER CITY – (Release by the Baker City Police Department) On Thursday, May 6th, 2021 the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team with assistance from the BENT (Blue Mountain Narcotics Enforcement Team), the Oregon State Police, and patrol officers from the Baker City Police Dept. executed a search warrant on an individual, vehicle, and hotel room in Baker City Oregon at about 2:00 pm. This arrest was a culmination of an ongoing investigation initiated by the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team into methamphetamine and heroin distribution as well as crimes involving firearms in the Baker County Area and surrounding jurisdictions. As a result of the investigation, about 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and over twenty thousand dollars were located, along with other items indicative of narcotics trafficking.