newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker City, OR

Turning Back the Pages for May 22, 2021

Baker City Herald
 3 days ago

Winds gusting to 54 miles per hour yesterday damaged property in the Baker area. Trees went down, signs blew over, power and TV cables snapped and roofs were blown away. Democrat Truscott Irby won’t know for at least another day which Republican will oppose him in November for the seat he holds as Baker County commissioner.

www.bakercityherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
County
Baker County, OR
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Roofs#Turning#Democrat#Republican#Madras#Veterans Hope Ministries#Baker City Herald#Pages#Taps#Absentee Ballots#Trees#Race#Mount Hope Cemetery#County Clerk#Bugler Duncan Pierce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Army
Related
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
historynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Baker City, ORBaker City Herald

News of Record for May 15, 2021

John Randall: Celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Grange Park in Richland, with food and beverages following. Those who would like to make a donation in John’s memory may do so to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund, or the charity of one’s choice, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Oregon StatePosted by
Only In Oregon

Robinette Is An Underwater Ghost Town Hiding In Oregon

Oregon is full of unique and marvelous wonders, most of which are in full display for all to see. Crater Lake, Mount Hood, Columbia River Gorge, Multnomah Falls — these grand wonders stand out in the landscape, and command your attention. But there are some extraordinary places that require a bit of patience to discover, […] The post Robinette Is An Underwater Ghost Town Hiding In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
Baker City, ORLa Grande Observer

Tackling the trail troubles

Peter Johnson had something of an epiphany about hiking trails when the trail his boots had recently been treading on seemed to up and disappear. He certainly couldn’t find it, in any case. That frustrating day a few years ago on the Cunningham Cove trail — and off it —...
Halfway, ORPosted by
Halfway News Beat

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Halfway

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Halfway: 1. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week; 2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,749 per week; 3. Financial Officer/Business Manager; 4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales; 5. Med Tech; 6. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week; 7. Medical Tech/Medical Lab Scientist (Med Tech) Travel Allied - $41.03/Hour $1641/Weekly; 8. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Baker City); 9. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Baker City); 10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,232 per week;
Baker County, ORBaker City Herald

EDITORIAL: Less power, more money

The four hydroelectric dams on the lower Snake River in Southeast Washington might seem far removed — geographically and in other ways — from Baker County. But the future of those dams could have a direct effect on our monthly power bills. And unfortunately, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s recent decision...
Baker County, ORBaker City Herald

EDITORIAL: Drug team has had a busy stretch

The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team has been busy recently. This is both good news, and bad. Bad, of course, because the team’s arrests stem from significant drug distribution happening in and around Baker County. But it’s gratifying to see that police are identifying these operations, arresting suspects and confiscating...
Baker County, ORPosted by
Baker City Herald

Counting Ballots

The Baker County Clerk’s office has conducted the public certification on its new ballot tallying system in time for the May 18 election. County Clerk Stefanie Kirby explained how the machine works, and how she and the county’s election board count votes, on Tuesday afternoon, May 12. During Tuesday’s demonstration...
Greenhorn, ORPosted by
Greenhorn News Flash

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Greenhorn

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Greenhorn: 1. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week; 2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,749 per week; 3. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience!; 4. Community Coordinator For Student Exchange Program; 5. Branch Manager; 6. Financial Officer/Business Manager; 7. Insurance Sales Representative; 8. Med Tech; 9. Dental Assistant; 10. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week;
Oregon Statecapitalpress.com

E. Oregon river runs high to keep up with irrigation needs

BAKER CITY, Ore. — Jeff Colton has heard the question many times over the past couple weeks: Why is the Powder River running so high, so early in spring?. The answer is simple, even though the complete story involves multiple factors, said Colton, who manages the Baker Valley Irrigation District and is responsible for releasing water from Phillips Reservoir, on the Powder about 15 miles upstream from Baker City.
Baker City, ORMacoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Walter Ottis Wood, Jr.

Walter Ottis Wood, Jr., 74, of Baker City, Oregon lost his long battle against cancer on Apr. 28, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise, ID. He attended local grade school and Southwestern High School. He married Christina Crawford in Reno, NV on Jun. 23, 1973 and shared their...
Baker City, ORPosted by
Baker City Herald

Basket Beauty

Flowers are brightening Main Street this year thanks to a pilot project by Baker City Downtown (BCD). “We’re jealous of all the other downtowns and their big beautiful flower baskets,” Kate Reid said. Reid and Tom Novak headed the project by the BCD design committee. A grant from Transient Lodging...
Klickitat County, WAGoldendale Sentinel

We need common sense

I am the Chair of the Klickitat County Republicans, but I come to you today representing common sense, which has no political affiliation. I am requesting that we become a Common Sense Sanctuary County as set forth by Mayor Kerry McQuisten of Baker City, Oregon. This is a concept presented by her people, for the people. Baker City has passed a resolution declaring a state of emergency that lockdowns and mandates are hurting people more than the virus.
Baker City, ORPosted by
Baker City Herald

Council queries county on virus

Baker City Council members queried county officials on a variety of topics involving the COVID-19 pandemic during the Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, May 11. Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett, who has served as the county’s incident commander throughout the pandemic, attended Tuesday’s meeting. Bennett was accompanied by three other senior...
Baker County, ORPosted by
Baker City Herald

Ballot return near 23%

Close to one in four Baker County voters had returned their ballot for the May 18 election as of Monday afternoon. Almost 23% of the county’s approximately 12,500 voters had returned their ballot one week before the deadline, said Stefanie Kirby, Baker County clerk. Kirby recommends that voters who haven’t...
Baker City, ORPosted by
Baker City Herald

Council to talk about COVID

Baker City Council members will have a chance Tuesday evening, May 11, to query county officials about multiple topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilors will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St. During their most recent meeting, on April 27, councilors discussed issues such as how...
Oregon StateLa Grande Observer

Baker County appealing $8,400 fine from Oregon DEQ

BAKER COUNTY — Baker County government faces a state environmental penalty of $8,400 for improper removal of vinyl flooring that contains asbestos. The county has not paid the fine from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and is appealing the matter, County Commissioner Bruce Nichols said Thursday, May 6. Asbestos...
Baker City, ORBaker City Herald

COLUMN: Flames transform a formerly familiar landscape

I didn’t believe a patch of blackened tree stumps could shock me. I suppose I ought to have known better. I should have understood that no number of conversations or photographs or social media videos could affect me as viscerally as seeing those stumps myself, and being nearly close enough to smell the acrid stench of charred fir bark.
Oregon StateKATU.com

Baker City mayor speaks on Oregon's coronavirus restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Baker City mayor joins KATU News' Your Voice Your Vote to continue the conversation on coronavirus restrictions in Oregon. On Sunday, Steve Dunn also spoke with the mayor of Sandy about the same topic. Mayor Kerry McQuisten is in her first term, taking up the role...