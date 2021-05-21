Mariska Hargitay’Honorable”Law and Order: SVU’ Helped 11 Years Old Girl Escape from Kidnapping | Entertainment
Mariska Hargitay talks about being part of the true story of an 11-year-old girl who fought against a alleged kidnapper. An actress who has played the role of police investigator Olivia Benson in the blockbuster police drama "Law & Order: SVU" for over 20 years posted about the girl. Suspicion of attempted kidnapping was captured by the camera While she is waiting for a school bus in Pensacola, Florida.