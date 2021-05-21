newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pensacola, FL

Mariska Hargitay said she is “honored” that “Law & Order: SVU” helped girl escape abduction – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

newschant.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Mariska Hargitay is talking out about being a part of the real-life story of an 11-year-old girl who fought off an alleged kidnapper. The actress, who has performed the position of police investigator Olivia Benson for greater than 20 years on the hit police drama “Law & Order: SVU,” posted concerning the younger girl, whose alleged tried abduction was caught on digital camera whereas she waited for her faculty bus in Pensacola, Florida.

us.newschant.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Entertainment
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariska Hargitay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Wsvn#Weather#Svu#Cnn News#Cops Police#Miami News#Svu#Cable News Network Inc#Time Warner Company#Wsvn 7news#Abduction#Drama#Star#Assault#Authorities#Camera#Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.
Florida Statepolice1.com

Fla. officer swims 'football fields' to save kids from rip current

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A heroic feat of physical strength and endurance by one cop has caught the attention of the Florida panhandle community. According to the Pensacola Police Department, Officer Anthony Giorgio is responsible for saving not one, not two, but three lives last week at the beach. The drama...
Florida StateNew York Post

Wild Florida home goes viral on TikTok for creepy reasons

A property in Panama City, Florida, that’s listed for $1.65 million has gone viral on TikTok over its baffling nature. “I’ve been wracking my brain about what this house was used for and I just can’t figure it out,” said app user @oldfarmwitch in a recent upload that’s earned some 774,000 likes and more than 14,200 comments over the past two weeks.