At this point, it’s pretty clear that the only thing that would stop The Purge are low box office returns. As long as $100 million worth of people are willing to buy into a world where murder and funky costumes are legal, BlumHouse is more than happy to keep purging away. This brings us to the ominously titled The Forever Purge, the upcoming fifth installment in the series, which solidifies a promise that the purge is seemingly endless. That should make fans of the series very happy. Also making Purge fans happy is the first trailer for the Forever Purge, released by BlumHouse earlier today.