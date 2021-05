BOONSBORO — Mac Stiffler allowed two earned runs over 6 1/3 innings while striking out nine, and added a double and an RBI to lead the Hubs past the Warriors on Friday. Luke Frazee went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for North (9-4). Dylan Shoemaker and Alex Clark each had two hits and an RBI, and Craig Clark and C.J. Hart drove in a run each.