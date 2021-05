The doubleheader against Cascade on Saturday did not go well for the Jacks who lost both games. The first game was losing hope going into the last inning with the Jacks at zero and Cascade at six runs. Coach Shaun Mcnay told the Jacks that Cascade was not expecting them to fight that late into the game so to go out and fight to the end. They made three runs in their final inning before a double play gave Cascade their second and third outs in the inning, resulting in the final score of 6-3. The second game wasn’t as close with Cascade taking the victory 17-3.