Ryan O'Connell

MARIA BAMFORD: Hello (cheering). EISENBERG: So I just have to ask you because, obviously, you are in a show where you play a couple, but did you know each other beforehand?. KIND: Not at all. And I told Maria, because I'm a fan of her work - because I get intimidated by stand-ups. I recognize that I will not be as funny as they are. I recognize I will not be as witty as they are, but I always want to try and not be stupid in front of them...