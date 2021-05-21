newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ryan O'Connell

ksut.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April 2020 Netflix released the first season of Special. Ryan O'Connell is creator, writer and star of the series, based on his 2015 memoir I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. The book and series pull directly from O'Connell's life of hiding his cerebral palsy behind injuries sustained from a car accident.

www.ksut.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Harry Hamlin
Person
Jonathan Coulton
Person
Kim Richards
Person
Kesha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simon Schuster#Beverly Hills#Geography#Columbia University#England#Toronto Star#Film Star#Npr#Thought Catalog#Nyu#Cfda#Big Bang Theory#Olsens#Trevi Fountain#Olsen Twins#Wnyc#Itt Tech#Devry#Moma#Oxford University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNPR

Sean Hayes: HypocondriActor

JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. Our special guest starred as Jack McFarland in the sitcom "Will & Grace." He co-hosts the weekly podcast "SmartLess" with Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, and his new podcast "HypochondriActor" explores medical mysteries. Sean Hayes, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.
Musicksut.org

Other 90s

Real Estate bandmates Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker compete in a 90s themed music parody game about things from the 1890s, 1790s, 1690s... you get it. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:. We're playing games with Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker from the...
Musickrcu.org

The Chortle Instruments

Actor Mary Holland and director Maureen Bharoocha (Golden Arm) listen to clips of unusual musical instruments. The title of this game is a gratuitous pun of a series of young adult fantasy novels. Heard on Maria Bamford & Richard Kind: Yogurt Is Gold, Baby. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
MusicNPR

Good Tries

JONATHAN COULTON: This is ASK ME ANOTHER from NPR. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. We're playing games with the director and star of the new movie "Golden Arm," a comedy about a women's arm-wrestling championship. Maureen Bharoocha, Mary Holland, are you ready for another one?
TV & Videosart19.com

Ali Rushfield, Ryan O'Connell, & Gladys Rodriguez + Bonus Interview with Adam Rodgers

© Forever Dog Podcast Network. All rights reserved. Website. The definitive insider's guide to our current golden age of television, Ben Blacker's The Writers Panel is an ever expanding anthology of live convention panels and intimate in-studio interviews with the writers, producers, and show runners responsible for all the shows you can't stop watching. Over the course of nearly 400 episodes and counting, The Writers Panel has sat across from guests such as Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad), Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele (Key and Peele), Liz Meriwether (New Girl), and Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) to talk about the art and business of creating great television. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
Public Healthksut.org

Check-In: Double Vaxxed!

Host Ophira Eisenberg and Jonathan Coulton reflect on their journey to their fully vaxxed status. Bring on the huggin' and kissin' parties!. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) JONATHAN COULTON: From NPR and WNYC, coming to you from beautiful Brooklyn, N.Y., it's NPR's...
MusicNPR

My 'Kind' Of Music

JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. We're playing games with the hilarious Richard Kind and Maria Bamford. Are you ready for another one?. RICHARD KIND: Always. Always. Yes. EISENBERG: Fantastic. MARIA BAMFORD: I'm already answering. (LAUGHTER) KIND: That's...
Musicksut.org

A Brand By Any Other Name

REAL ESTATE: (Singing) Where's my love when the sky begins to turn and the air is cool like water?. The music you're hearing is from the band Real Estate. And we're not playing it for no reason. We're playing it because our next two friend-testants (ph) are from the band Real Estate. Their new EP is called "Half A Human." Martin Courtney, Alex Bleeker, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.
Books & LiteratureNPR

The Pen is Mightier Than the Swordfish

JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. We're playing games with the stars of Peacock's comedy series "Rutherford Falls," Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding. Are you ready for another one?. JANA SCHMIEDING: Yeah, let's do it. ED HELMS: Eh,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Tri-Town News

Meg Ryan

America’s Rom-Com Sweetheart. Meg Ryan was born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra on Nov. 19, 1961, in Fairfield, Connecticut. She went to college for journalism and took on odd acting jobs in commercials and on the soap opera As the World Turns to make extra money. She was so successful that she decided to drop out of college a semester before graduation to pursue acting full time. When registering for the Screen Actors Guild, she decided to join with the last name “Ryan,” her grandmother’s maiden name.
TV & VideosNPR

Has This Been To Space?

MARIA BAMFORD: Hello (cheering). EISENBERG: So I just have to ask you because, obviously, you are in a show where you play a couple, but did you know each other beforehand?. KIND: Not at all. And I told Maria, because I'm a fan of her work - because I get intimidated by stand-ups. I recognize that I will not be as funny as they are. I recognize I will not be as witty as they are, but I always want to try and not be stupid in front of them...
TV SeriesNPR

Opening Acts

Our first two guests are friends who also play friends on the Peacock series "Rutherford Falls." Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding star as the main characters, Nathan and Reagan. Nathan's ancestors founded Rutherford Falls, and Reagan runs a Native American cultural center. Ed, Jana welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER. ED...
EntertainmentNPR

Sierra Teller Ornelas: Rutherford Falls

Our special guest is here. She's been a writer on "Superstore," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Selfie" and "Happy Endings," and she's the co-creator and head writer on the new Mike Schur Peacock series "Rutherford Falls." It's about two friends, one who runs a fancy museum about the town's founders, and the other runs a struggling cultural center dedicated to the area's Indigenous people. Sierra Teller Ornelas, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Us Weekly

Thomas Middleditch Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife Mollie Gates More Than $2.6 Million in Divorce Settlement

Thomas Middleditch agreed to pay his ex-wife, Mollie Gates, more than $2 million in their divorce settlement. The Silicon Valley alum, 39, and the costume designer, 33, finalized their divorce on April 8, 2021. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, he was ordered to pay her $2.625 million as part of a civil settlement agreement. She is set to receive the payments through December 2022.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

John Oliver Enlists Leslie Jones, Uzo Aduba and Craig Robinson to Explain Black Hair (Video)

John Oliver had an unusual focus on this week’s episode of “Last Week Tonight” — Black hair. While Oliver acknowledged at the top of the show that he’s not the most ideal candidate to talk about the hairstyles of people of color, since he looks “like I still go to an old-timey barber named Valentino and ask for ‘the tidy Liza Minelli,'” — but the HBO host said he felt it was something important to talk about.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kyra Sedgwick hints at surprising personal stuggle - fans thank her

Kyra Sedgwick is a successful mum, wife and career woman so when she teased her own imperfections it surprised her fans. The Call Your Mother actress - who has been happily married to Kevin Bacon since 1988 - shared a sweet post on Instagram hinting at her own personal struggle… time management!
TV & Videosfanboynation.com

Aimee Garcia Talks About her Role as Jodie on Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K

Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, The George Lopez Show, Off the Map) talks about her role as Jodie on Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K premiering today!. Author, producer, actress, wrestling fan and all around amazing person Aimee Garcia, takes on the role of super villainess, Jodie the housewife turn greater evil genius than her husband M.O.D.O.K. in the new Hulu animated series of the same name, produced by the people who brought you Robot Chicken.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Hollywood’s hypocritical, eye-rolling protest of the Golden Globes

Now Hollywood realizes the Golden Globes are meaningless?. Such perfect timing, now that viewership has tanked and there is seemingly no awards show — not the Oscars or the Grammys or the CMAs or the SAGs or anything, really — that a pandemic-battered America wants to see. Scarlett Johansson —...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Lucille Ball’s Mom Can Frequently Be Heard Saying One Phrase

When “I Love Lucy” was being filmed in Los Angeles, Lucille Ball’s mother would be there. She often can be heard saying one phrase. Now here’s the kicker. You have to be listening closely because Ball’s mom Dede would simply say “Uh Oh!” during a silent moment. It’s one of those iconic little things people hear in sitcoms that were filmed in front of studio audiences.