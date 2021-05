- - - 1. Bob Marley’s original name was Nesta Robert Marley but his middle and first name were swapped around to preserve his masculinity after a comment was made that Nesta was too “girlish”. This was not the only thing which was noticeably different from his birth certificate. After Bob was born on February 6th 1945, it took his mother a while to finally get him officially registered, meaning the date on his birth certificate was incorrect, stating he was born on April 6th.