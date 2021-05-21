The Who... Dunnit?

When I was a kid in the 1970’s you had to leave the house and go to an arcade to play video games. As fun as Pac-Man was, I always enjoyed pinball more than anything. Figuring out just how hard you could bump the machine before the “tilt” light went on was a challenge. When I turned eighteen, I had my first legal beer at a bar called “Apps” on fourth street in South Troy. Bars back then were, more often than not, the bottom floor of a brownstone or house that had been converted into a place for blue collar workers to rest their hard hats and have a cheap twelve-ounce draft of Genesee Cream Ale after a hard day.