The Who... Dunnit?

March marked the 65th anniversary of the wrap of the first season of the “Mickey Mouse Club,” and the recent death of one of the original Mouseketeers, Johnny Crawford, reminded fans of the enduring talent that the show, and especially its early 1990s iteration, brought to the entertainment industry. The original “Mickey Mouse Club” launched the career of Annette Funicello, who occupied a beloved niche in audiences’ hearts for six decades, and the 1990s revival produced Oscar nominees and artists who’ve sold tens of millions of albums and redefined pop music and pop culture. But who are the greatest Mouseketeers? It’s a list ready for debate between boomers and gen Z.