newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Who... Dunnit?

ksut.org
 1 day ago

Podcast hosts Kenice Mobley and Rohan Padhye (Love About Town) work together in a music parody game where songs by The Who are rewritten to make them about famous fictional mystery-solvers. Will they know Dale Cooper from Baba O'Riley?. Heard on: Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins.

www.ksut.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Angela Lansbury
Person
Jonathan Coulton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Who#Npr#Upn#Hulu#Taco Bell#Hawaiian#Detroit Tigers#Olsen Twins#Rohan Padhye Host#Pinball Wizard#Comedians Kenice Mobley#Secrets#Mask#Love#Neptune#Books#Expert#Sister Night#Hell Yeah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
TV & VideosNPR

Has This Been To Space?

MARIA BAMFORD: Hello (cheering). EISENBERG: So I just have to ask you because, obviously, you are in a show where you play a couple, but did you know each other beforehand?. KIND: Not at all. And I told Maria, because I'm a fan of her work - because I get intimidated by stand-ups. I recognize that I will not be as funny as they are. I recognize I will not be as witty as they are, but I always want to try and not be stupid in front of them...
Musicksut.org

Other 90s

Real Estate bandmates Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker compete in a 90s themed music parody game about things from the 1890s, 1790s, 1690s... you get it. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:. We're playing games with Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker from the...
Musickrcu.org

The Chortle Instruments

Actor Mary Holland and director Maureen Bharoocha (Golden Arm) listen to clips of unusual musical instruments. The title of this game is a gratuitous pun of a series of young adult fantasy novels. Heard on Maria Bamford & Richard Kind: Yogurt Is Gold, Baby. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
Public Healthksut.org

Check-In: Double Vaxxed!

Host Ophira Eisenberg and Jonathan Coulton reflect on their journey to their fully vaxxed status. Bring on the huggin' and kissin' parties!. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) JONATHAN COULTON: From NPR and WNYC, coming to you from beautiful Brooklyn, N.Y., it's NPR's...
MusicNPR

Good Tries

JONATHAN COULTON: This is ASK ME ANOTHER from NPR. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. We're playing games with the director and star of the new movie "Golden Arm," a comedy about a women's arm-wrestling championship. Maureen Bharoocha, Mary Holland, are you ready for another one?
MusicNPR

My 'Kind' Of Music

JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. We're playing games with the hilarious Richard Kind and Maria Bamford. Are you ready for another one?. RICHARD KIND: Always. Always. Yes. EISENBERG: Fantastic. MARIA BAMFORD: I'm already answering. (LAUGHTER) KIND: That's...
Celebritieskuaf.com

Sierra Teller Ornelas: Rutherford Falls

Writer and producer Sierra Teller Ornelas learned some of the skills she needed to succeed in Hollywood in an unlikely place: growing up working "in the booth" at Native American art markets. "Just being at art markets and being able to sell, and trying to quickly distill the story of...
Entertainmentksut.org

The Pen is Mightier Than the Swordfish

Actors Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding (Rutherford Falls) face off in a game of This, That, or the Other where the categories are: fountain pen companies, sword parts, and fish. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME...
Musicksut.org

A Brand By Any Other Name

REAL ESTATE: (Singing) Where's my love when the sky begins to turn and the air is cool like water?. The music you're hearing is from the band Real Estate. And we're not playing it for no reason. We're playing it because our next two friend-testants (ph) are from the band Real Estate. Their new EP is called "Half A Human." Martin Courtney, Alex Bleeker, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.
Musicksut.org

Opening Acts

Rutherford Falls star Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding compete in an audio game where they hear clips of a famous musician's earlier gig, before they catapulted to superstardom. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:. Our first two guests are friends who also play...
Troy, NYTroy Record

Fade to Gray: Who are you?

When I was a kid in the 1970’s you had to leave the house and go to an arcade to play video games. As fun as Pac-Man was, I always enjoyed pinball more than anything. Figuring out just how hard you could bump the machine before the “tilt” light went on was a challenge. When I turned eighteen, I had my first legal beer at a bar called “Apps” on fourth street in South Troy. Bars back then were, more often than not, the bottom floor of a brownstone or house that had been converted into a place for blue collar workers to rest their hard hats and have a cheap twelve-ounce draft of Genesee Cream Ale after a hard day.
Celebritieslakeshorepublicradio.org

Sean Hayes: HypocondriActor

Eleven years after Will & Grace's first finale, Sean Hayes reprised his outrageous character Jack McFarland in the series' reboot — but it wasn't easy to jump right back into the role. "When we did the table read of the first episode of the reboot I was like, 'oh boy.'...
Musicillinois.edu

Music That Soothed The Soul Of The 2020-2021 Ebert Fellows

Editor’s note: Recently the 2020-2021 University of Illinois College of Media Roger Ebert Fellows – Casey Daly, Grace Johnson and Scarlett O’Hara, all rising seniors -- met with fellowship advisor Michael Phillips in the studios of WILL to explore the songs that helped get them through the last 15 months. These were songs from the soundtrack of life amid a pandemic, vast social unrest provoked by the May 2020 murder of George Floyd and so many other crises.
TV & Videosfloridatrend.com

Who said that?

"Of course, when they start talking to me, they’re like, “Well, you don’t seem like that vicious gold-digging, home-wrecking murderer. Who are you?”" It’s been a weird year for Carole Baskin. First Netflix’s Tiger King documentary dropped last March, taking a world full of cooped-up people by storm. Soon came...
MusicNewsTimes

Who Are the Greatest Mouseketeers?

March marked the 65th anniversary of the wrap of the first season of the “Mickey Mouse Club,” and the recent death of one of the original Mouseketeers, Johnny Crawford, reminded fans of the enduring talent that the show, and especially its early 1990s iteration, brought to the entertainment industry. The original “Mickey Mouse Club” launched the career of Annette Funicello, who occupied a beloved niche in audiences’ hearts for six decades, and the 1990s revival produced Oscar nominees and artists who’ve sold tens of millions of albums and redefined pop music and pop culture. But who are the greatest Mouseketeers? It’s a list ready for debate between boomers and gen Z.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Kiefer Sutherland to Star in Espionage Drama Series for Paramount+

Paramount+ has given a series order for an original, yet-to-be-titled espionage drama starring Golden Globe and Emmy winner Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor, The Lost Boys). Sutherland will executive produce alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, WeCrashed), and Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor). The eight-episode season produced by CBS Studios will stream exclusively on Paramount+.
MoviesPosted by
98.3 The KEY

12 Iconic Movie Moments That Were Improvised

Famous movies wouldn’t be anything without their most recognizable scenes. But did you know that many iconic moments of cinema weren’t originally written into their scripts? Instead, the actors got creative and added their own personal spin to their performances. It might seem shocking that Casablanca’s romantic ending came about...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

A Guide to Who the Hell Is Related to Who on Mare of Easttown

Watch: Kate Winslet Sets Record Straight About Vacationing With Leo. Sure, that's what her new-in-town partner asked Mare (Kate Winslet) in episode three of Mare of Easttown, but it easily could've been asked by viewers from the very beginning of the gripping series. Created by Brad Ingelsby, HBO's latest buzzy...