Hendersonville, TN

Weston James Moulton

hendersonvillestandard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeston James Moulton, age one month, went home to be with Jesus Monday, May 17, 2021 at his home. He was born April 19, 2021 in Hendersonville, TN to Samuel Scott Moulton and Alexa Raye Smith. He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandfather, James W. Ray and...

www.hendersonvillestandard.com
