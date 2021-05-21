newsbreak-logo
Gallatin, TN

Sarah Frances Templeton

hendersonvillestandard.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Frances Templeton, age 80 of Gallatin, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 22 at 12 p.m. at Old Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. David Manning officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 21 from 2-8 pm at Family Heritage Funeral Home and Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. until time to leave for the church. Interment will follow the service at Sumner Memorial Gardens, with Jeffrey Bond, Chris Green, Kenny Manning, Ricky Shoulders, Mike Brooks, and Morgan Slayton serving as pallbearers.

