Local businesses partner to thank frontline workers for service

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stories were everywhere. There were quilters who transformed their dining rooms into mini manufacturing lines, cranking out cloth masks by the dozens. There were military jet flyovers, church bells that rang the same time every evening and Christmas light displays kept illuminated long after the holiday season was over. And nearly every day, there were countless random acts of kindness shown to staff at hospitals, medical facilities and police and fire stations nationwide with frontline workers being treated to a free lunch or dinner courtesy of nearby businesses.