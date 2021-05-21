Treasure trove of fossils discovered in Northern California

Valley Springs, CA — A trove of fossils, estimated to be anywhere from 5 to 10 million years old, was located in the Mokelumne River watershed in Calaveras County. The discovery was made in July of last year by East Bay Municipal Utilities District Ranger Greg Francek. He was patrolling the 28,000 acres of protected land near Valley Springs. In the months that followed, researchers investigated from the California State University Sacramento, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, California Geological Survey, Sierra College, and other institutions. Francek first spotted the fossils after identifying petrified trees in the area. Hundreds of individual specimens from a dozen prehistoric species have since been recovered by teams. They include a two-tusked mastodon, a four-tusked gomphothere, a rhinoceros, camel, horse, bird, fish, tortoise, and tapir.