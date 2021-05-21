newsbreak-logo
Treasure trove of fossils discovered in Northern California

By Stephen Hawkins
Bakersfield Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICO, Calif. (FOX26) — A group from Chico State is uncovering a glimpse into California's prehistoric past. Chico State Professor Russell Shapiro and the team are slowly and methodically recovering a mastodon that likely dates back 8 million years. “What you hope to find is a tip of a tusk,”...

