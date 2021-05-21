newsbreak-logo
Guide Lines with Chase Gibson: West Virginia Muskies

By Gregg Thomas
muskyhunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an usual West Virginia spring to summer transition. Water temps went from being 61-64 for a solid month to 70 in two days. The fish I am contacting are near weeds or timber. Seem to be holding in 6-8 ft of water. The bucktail bite is heating up, even had a 48″ beast up boat side this morning on a lake X Lil bastard! Most of the fish my clients and I have been getting casting are coming on Dyin dawgs by Musky innovations, Tubes, and bucktails. Jigging on the other hand has mainly been the El tail by Deadhead muskie tackle, Bondy baits, and Boggs Mohawks. With a lot of warmer weather coming water temps are gonna be in the mid 70’s and the fish are gonna be on fire!! We recently just had Figureights Mountaineer Musky Jam tournament this past weekend. d Joey white and Anthony White took home first place, myself and good friend Cody Spring got 2nd, and Joe Wilfong and Adam Petryszac got 3rd. Most of the fish being caught were in the timber or weeds. I’m now completely booked up until the fall!

