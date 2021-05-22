I-74 interchange nears finish

A motorist travel along Eastchester Drive near the I-74 interchange. Construction on the interchange improvements at I-74 and N.C. 68 began in September 2018. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Motorists who have had to negotiate construction on Eastchester Drive at the Interstate 74 interchange should find a smoother and less complicated drive in the next few months.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews are in the stretch run of a project launched three years ago to remake the interchange. Work on the project is three-quarters completed and may be finished late this fall, weather permitting, DOT Public Relations Officer Aaron Moody said.

The primary goal of the $22.5 million project is to reconfigure the entrance and exit ramps at the interchange bridge to make it easier for motorists to get on and off the interstate.

DOT crews have constructed two new loop ramps from Eastchester northbound to I-74 westbound and from Eastchester southbound to I-74 eastbound. The loops eliminate the need for drivers on Eastchester to make left turns to reach I-74. The new loops opened in August 2020.

As part of the project, crews previously moved the intersection of Eastchester and Gordon Road farther away from I-74 to improve traffic flow.

Work that remains includes widening the bridge to have dedicated exit lanes from Eastchester onto I-74 and realigning the intersection of Eastchester with York Avenue and Ambassador Court, Moody said.

“There will also be sidewalks poured on both sides of N.C. 68 (Eastchester) in this area and a round of final paving to close out the project,” he said.

Eastchester at I-74 is one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the city, with daily traffic counts of up 30,000 vehicles, according to High Point Transportation Department records.

