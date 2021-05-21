Investors file class action against Credit Suisse over Archegos, Greensill dealings

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, prominent investor rights law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") filed a class action lawsuit for violations of the federal securities laws in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia against Danimer Scientific, Inc. ("Danimer" or the "Company") and certain of its senior executives (collectively, "Defendants"). The complaint expands the class period that was asserted in the previously filed related securities class action pending against Danimer captioned Rosencrants v. Danimer Scientific, Inc., No. 1:21-cv-02708 (E.D.N.Y.), which did not sufficiently protect investors' interests or encompass the full scope of Danimer's fraud regarding the biodegradability of Nodax, demand for Nodax, and Nodax's average selling price. Today's class action is brought on behalf of investors in Danimer securities between December 30, 2020 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").