In today’s news of unexpected music crossovers that have happened somewhere in the world, we have a nice little Jon Bon Jovi meets Harry Styles mashup. As reported by Stereogum, Jon Bon Jovi recently treated a handful of fans to an intimate solo gig at a new world-class venue and stage in East Hampton New York, known as Clubhouse. The event was an exciting moment for New Yorkers, particularly as the gig marked the first of the season for the venue.