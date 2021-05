Southern Pines, N.C. — Down two goals and with nothing much going in the way of scoring opportunities, Pinecrest seemed 12 minutes away from the end of its season. Four goals later, five if you count the one Hoggard scored, the Patriots stunned the Vikings and everyone else at the John Williams Athletic Complex to win the 4A East regional title by a 4-3 score and advance to Saturday's N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state championship.