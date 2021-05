The desert wind blows the smell of human feces into my nostrils as I descend from the up armored 7-ton. Another name for the 7-Ton is the Armadillo named for its high standing bullet proof walls surrounding the passenger compartment on the back of the truck. Standing room only packed like sardines I spill out first. United Nations members wearing blue Kevlar type helmets and blue bullet proof vests come pouring out of the vehicle behind me. The landscape stretches out to my left as flat a landscape on earth can be. Holes filled with human feces aren’t too far from my position. Trash litters the ground, a paper and plastic panoply of human consumption. Marines stand to the right and left of me, a Marine Captain leads our UN expedition and my-self a Corpsman of the Navy I provide medical coverage. The captain orders the Corporal to take point and we start making our way through the sea of sand colored tents.