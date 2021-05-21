May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

newsbreak-logo
Fremont's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

