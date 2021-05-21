From the Archives: My Review of Cabin Boy

I have been a fan of the Saw franchise since I heard the buzz from film festivals as it first made its debut. The first entry felt fresh, new and something the genre had not done before. Even looking back on it in 2021, it stands as a nihilistic take on morality and what it means to do good in the world. Now, with eight movies under its belt, the franchise is ready for a soft reboot with Spiral: From the Book of Saw. While it offers some great moments, a strong cast, and an interesting twist on the formula, it fails to rise above feeling like a copy of a classic series.