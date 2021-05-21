newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

From the Archives: My Review of Cabin Boy

By John Scalzi
scalzi.com
 4 days ago

For reasons passing understanding, my 1994 film review of Cabin Boy has come up a number of times on the Internet recently (in no small part thanks to this Cabin Boy-related podcast). I thought the review was lost to the sands of time, but it turns out I had it in my archives all along, and so I am pleased to exhume it, in the interest of future Cabin Boy scholarship. Also, it may have the greatest lede graf of any of my reviews. Enjoy.

whatever.scalzi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Elliott
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Andy Richter
Person
Ann Magnuson
Person
Russ Tamblyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Reviews#Cabin Boy Yearn#Spoiled Meat#Fellas#Passage Home#Scurvy Scum#Botulism#Js#Time#Fresno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviescgmagonline.com

Spiral: From the Book of Saw Review

I have been a fan of the Saw franchise since I heard the buzz from film festivals as it first made its debut. The first entry felt fresh, new and something the genre had not done before. Even looking back on it in 2021, it stands as a nihilistic take on morality and what it means to do good in the world. Now, with eight movies under its belt, the franchise is ready for a soft reboot with Spiral: From the Book of Saw. While it offers some great moments, a strong cast, and an interesting twist on the formula, it fails to rise above feeling like a copy of a classic series.
Worldmovieboozer.com

The Boys from Brazil (1978) Movie Review and Drinking Game

The expression, “Boys will be boys” is a famous cliché. Nevertheless, compelling narratives can reveal a lot about what it means to be a man. More importantly, great stories can teach people what it means to be human. That is what the classic drama The Boys from Brazil does. A...
Moviesbeachcomber.news

Theater Review: ‘The Story of My Life’

Virtual theater isn’t exactly theater in the traditional sense; after all, that which is streamed or screened alters the theater experience making it more akin to a “live” television show or a movie watching event. Nevertheless, in these pandemic times we take what we can get in terms of drama, music and comedy.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Narita Boy Review

Narita Boy is an indie action platformer developed by Studio Koba and published by Team17. As soon as you turn on Narita Boy, the phenomenal presentation and art direction establishes itself as a one-of-a-kind experience. The game’s visuals are made up of a modern pixel art style, not to be confused with retro-style bit graphics. As opposed to the limited palettes and capabilities of retro graphics, the pixel art here is unconstrained. It makes excellent use of a wide and varied color palette to set a unique atmosphere and visual identity for every new area or scene. Every animation in the game is fluid, and it makes the world feel charming and alive.
Video Gamesmonstervine.com

Biomutant Review – Bubble Boy

It feels like we’ve been hearing about Biomutant for a while considering its initial reveal back in 2017. But the game is here now and it’s an interesting mix of eras that will appeal to some and bore others. Biomutant. Developer: Experiment 101. Price: $60. Platform: PC, PS4, and Xbox...
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

From the archives: Classic TV commercials featuring the WGN Radio Bird and Hollywood celebrities

It’s springtime and the sound of tweeting birds is once again heard in the air. So we decided to revisit a classic series of TV commercials featuring our own bird, known for his greeting, “Hi, I’m Chicago,” along with Hollywood celebrities including Jane Curtin, Alan Alda, Vanna White, Howard Hesseman and George Wendt. This campaign ran in the 1980s and also featured a series of print ads, some of which can be seen here.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

From the Archives: ‘Star Wars’ first birthday marked with cake at Valley Circle Theater

On May 25, 1977 the original “Star Wars” film, opened to the public at Mann’s Valley Circle Theater in Mission Valley. George Lucas’ space epic starring former San Diegan Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Harrison Ford as Han Solo and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, became an immediate box-office smash. Lines wrapped around the building every day for months. A total of 870,838 tickets were sold to the public at the Valley Circle throughout the 400-day run from the invitation only preview on May 24 to the final “Star Wars” showing on June 27, 1978.
Moviesmaroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”

Gather your littles for a summer flick that will have everyone laughing along with a very relatable family in Netflix’s “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines.” This new release offers some fresh family fun especially fit for the newest generation, featuring ultra contemporary humor and multiple animation styles while also touching on the realities of modern family life such as screen addictions and father-daughter relationships.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on May 26

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Wednesday, May 26 features a new movie in the No. 2 spot, while Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead continues its run as America's most popular film about a casino heist in a zombie-ridden Las Vegas. The animated feature Home is on Netflix again, and because kids content is $$$ content, it debuted in second. The rest of the Top 5 is rounded out by The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Sabotage, and The Woman in the Window.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix reveals 32 original movies coming this summer – here’s the full list

Netflix just shared its list of new releases for May, but as has been the case for most of 2021, it was underwhelming. There are some interesting additions on the list, including The Mitchells vs. The Machines from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, but the content pipeline has unquestionably dried up for Netflix in recent months. In an attempt to keep users from reconsidering their subscription status, Netflix released a preview of its summer movie lineup on Tuesday, and it certainly looks like things are going to pick up in the coming months.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in May 2021

Netflix may have been sitting pretty during the pandemic, but the streamer’s anemic May 2021 lineup makes clear that even the most deep-pocketed and prolific movie studio on Earth struggled to create new content during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The streamer is sticking to its guarantee of releasing at least one new Netflix Original every week, but fulfilling that promise has required them to grasp at straws; notable titles over the next few weeks include the Amy Adams thriller “The Woman in the Window” (which Netflix bought from Paramount, and was originally scheduled for release in 2019) and the Anthony Mandler’s legal drama “Monster” (which has been languishing since its Sundance premiere in 2018, despite a cast that boasts Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, and John David Washington).
LifestyleA Beautiful Mess

Review of My Favorite Mattress

I have come to value a good night’s sleep more and more over the years. I’d like to think this is a certain type of life wisdom, and not just getting older. Ha. This past season, as I’ve experienced pregnancy for the first time, I REALLY appreciate sleep and I have a feeling as I enter into the newborn-mom phase of life soon, I’ll be grateful for any sleep—especially a few quality hours that leave my body (and back!) feeling refreshed.
San Francisco, CAbeyondchron.org

Reviews From CAAMFest 2021

Shorts programs have long been one of the cornerstones of CAAMFest programming. The shorts program “At The Dinner Table” brings together several shorts looking at the intersection of food, Asian culture, and even community. Lina Li’s personal documentary “Have You Eaten?” considers the sometimes loving, sometimes fraught relationship between her...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: THE DJINN, A Boy and His Genie

From The Monkey’s Paw to Deathdream through Wishmaster, Wish Upon, and even the recent Wonder Woman 1984, fictional characters have learned and relearned a grim message central to fairy/folk tales the Western world over: Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it and in getting it, you might lose everything, up to and including your eternal soul (or a reasonable facsimile), in the process. In the right directorial hands, the “wish-fulfillment as a terrible, no-good, awful choice” can make for a reactionary morality play (reject the status quo at your own mortal peril) and/or compelling supernatural horror.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World Review

First hitting selves in 1986, Wonder Boy is a 2D platforming series with a long and storied history that was all but forgotten until its 2016 revival Wonder Boy Returns, a colorful remake of the old arcade classic. Following the success of this game and its sequel, Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap, the franchise has been enjoying a bit of a renaissance in recent years, which culminated in the release of the first wholly original addition in over two decades with 2018’s Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom. Despite Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World being another remake, as a reimagining of 1994’s Monster World IV it represents the first time this particular game has received a western release, so it's still an exciting addition for both new fans and series veterans.
Books & Literatureheyuguys.com

My New York Year Review

Adapted from Joanna Rakoff’s memoir, My Salinger Year (known as My New York Year in the UK) is a watchable little film that strolls along with a quiet literary charm. But what is it? It has neither the laughs of a comedy nor the emotional stakes of a drama, and it can hardly be called a biopic because who’s heard of Joanna Rakoff? Like The Artist’s Wife, that recent muse drama starring Bruce Dern and Lena Olin, My Salinger Year is a low stakes affair about the strain of creativity. This is a superior piece of work though; lighter, airier, easier on the eyes. It was shot entirely in Montreal, but you get a strong West Village vibe with its coffee shops and cobbled streets.
Entertainmentmoderndrummer.com

10 Pieces of Wisdom from the MD Archives

In its 45 years of publication, Modern Drummer has collected essential data from thousands of remarkable drummers, percussionists, and educators. Throughout our 45th anniversary in 2021, we will offer some features that celebrate the musicians, editors, writers, and photographers who have served the drumming community in these pages. So, sit back and absorb ten snippets of advice from some heroes of the kit.
Musicheadstuff.org

Boy on Fire: The Young Nick Cave a review

Mark Mordue’s book is a bold and searching account of Nick Cave’s early years, revealing the genesis of the artist he would become. We all think we know Nick Cave, the slinky vampire, ex-junkie, antipodean raised on American gothic and the blues, a post-punk thrasher who read too much of the bible only to get clean and become a piano man balladeer who after suffering personal tragedy took to the internet to answer questions on his Red Hand Files blog breaking down the walls of rock star isolation and bringing a new openness to the feelings of love, loss and revelation so often explored in his music.
Hamilton, GAtribuneledgernews.com

HISTORIC PHOTOS: Hamilton nostalgia from the Journal-News archives

May 15—Hamilton views, businesses and even fashion have changed plenty through the years. Click through the photos above to relive that Hamilton history from archive photos. Then click on the cards below for more popular Journal-News photo galleries. PHOTOS: Demolition Derby draws large crowd at the Butler County Fair. PHOTOS:...