For the Health of It: Making memories with mushrooms

If wine is considered a part of the Mediterranean diet—which is continually ranked the best diet for weight loss by the U.S. News & World Report—then there must be something healthy to it, right? Although alcohol can get a bad rep when it comes to your health, wine seems to have a different kind of story. Between the antioxidants, the links to good cardiovascular health, and even women's health, having a glass of wine seems to be good for your health all around. And yet, it's still considered a type of alcohol, which is why it's important to know the side effects wine has on your liver.