With the recent resignation of Dr. E.R. Richter’s principal, Kristie Kelly, Dayton ISD administrators were tasked to find and hire the right person for the job. That decision has been made, and it is a good one. It is always great when a school district can cultivate a culture where leaders are built from within, and that’s from where the new principal comes. Ashley Hobbs has been an Assistant Principal at Kimmie Brown and Richter Elementary, and she now takes over as Principal of Richter Elementary.