newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

National Safe Boating Week: May 22-May 28

WALA-TV FOX10
 6 days ago

MOBILE, Ala --Along the Gulf Coast, so many people spend the weekend on the water. If that includes being on a boat, it’s important to also be safe!. Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers is joined by SailTime Captain Steve McClure to talk about boating safety, necessary supplies, life jacket requirements, and more.

www.fox10tv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Mobile, AL
Cars
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Water Safety#Sailtime#Boating Safety#Boat Owners#Boats#Necessary Supplies#Sunny Days#Ownership#Life Jacket Requirements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
ALA
News Break
Cars
Related
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Vaccine opportunities this week in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If you want or need one, you have more opportunities this week to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Today, the Newburn Health Center on Cox Street in Mobile is offering the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. On Tuesday, you can get a Moderna...
Mobile, ALWPMI

Feeding the Gulf Coast food distribution and vaccine clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On May 22, Feeding the Gulf Coast along with Winn-Dixie and the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group will distribute food boxes including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products to include yogurt, milk and cheese; and meat to more than 1,000 individuals and families at Hank Aaron Stadium. Additionally, Winn-Dixie Pharmacy will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for individuals interested in receiving a vaccine.
Mobile County, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Bree & Brody

Meet our new pets of the week, Bree & Brody. These precious puppies are ready for their forever home. They are both active and would fit in with a family. If you would like to adopt Bree or Brody, visit Mobile County Animal Shelter today. Address: 7665 Howells Ferry Rd,...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Carnival Sensation arrives in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Carnival Sensation cruise ship is in Mobile this morning, and the crew will play a huge role in the efforts to resume cruises from U.S. ports. The City of Mobile is assisting in vaccinating the ship's crew against COVID-19. As cruise lines work toward resuming...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Nova Expresson & MCHD serving up vaccine at weekend clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the fight against COVID continues here are the latest numbers for Alabama. More than 539,000 cases, and over 11,000 deaths. As the vaccine rollout continues -- so for more than 2.7-million doses have been administered. And in an effort to get the shot to more people -- the Mobile County Health Department had volunteers on hand Saturday morning in downtown Mobile.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Vaccination clinics continue as restrictions roll back

As the vaccine rollout continues -- so for more than 2.7-million doses have been administered. And in an effort to get the shot to more people -- the Mobile County Health Department had volunteers on hand Saturday morning in downtown Mobile.
Alabama Statecruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Ship Arrives in Alabama Port for the First Time

Carnival Sensation arrived in Mobile, Alabama for the first time yesterday where the cruise ship will begin offering cruises later this year. “I’m sure I speak for everyone on board when I say It was quite emotional seeing all the people who came out to welcome us today. Mobile certainly misses cruising – and we miss our guests, too!” said Carnival Sensation Captain Giuseppe Strano. “It’s great to see how excited our guests are for the return of cruising. We can’t wait to start sailing again.”
Dauphin Island, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Dauphin Island reports sewer overflow

MOBILE, Ala. — Dauphin Island Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority responded to a sanitary sewer overflow on May 13. Officials say the cause started with heavy rains from the weekend leaving the ground saturated. This was followed by an overnight power failure to the entire western end of Dauphin...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Cruise ship’s return to Alabama greeted by festive welcoming

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the cruise industry, a cruise ship sailed into Mobile on Friday. In a city with a tag line, “Born to Celebrate,” the massive ship was greeted by a small but festive group of city and tourism officials, and cruising aficionados like 56-year-old James Basler of Mobile.
Mobile, ALutv44.com

LoDa Art Walk has huge turnout for May event

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Friday, LoDa Art Walk brought crowds of people to downtown Mobile for the first time in more than a year. Angela Montgomery, with the Mobile Arts Council, said people are starting to feel more comfortable getting out and about thanks to vaccinations. “I think people...
Prichard, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Prichard reports sewer overflows during heavy rains

Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to numerous sanitary sewer overflows caused by heavy rains on Thursday, according to the Mobile County Health Department. The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts and receiving. waters are listed below:. 2615 Bessemer Ave., more than 1,000/less than 10,000, Gum Tree Branch. 2408 Whistler Ave.,...
California Statelagniappemobile

Take a trip to California with ‘Psychedelics’

With the exception of two years spent at Auburn University, Steve Centanni has spent his life in Mobile County while focusing on his two passions: music and the written word. As soon as he was issued his driver’s license, Centanni began to explore the local music scene in the early ‘90s. He filled his weekend with visits classic local venues such as the Four Strong Winds Coffee House, Vincent Van Go-Go’s and Culture Shock, all of which welcomed those who had yet to reach 18. After high school, Centanni traded Mobile for Auburn to complete his B.A. in English with an emphasis on general writing. While at Auburn, he had the honor of studying under the Pulitzer-winning poet Natasha Trethewey, who served as the nation’s Poet Laureate in 2012 and 2014. After receiving his diploma, Centanni quickly moved back to Mobile and completed the University of South Alabama’s graduate program with a M.Ed. Eventually, he was tapped by the nationally distributed Volume Entertainment Magazine to serve as the magazine’s managing editor/senior writer. His time with Volume allowed him to exercise his love for both music and writing. As Volume began to fade, Lagniappe recruited Centanni as their Music Writer and later their Music Editor, where he has remained for a little over a decade. As far as his involvement in the local music scene, Centanni organized Cess Fest at the Langan Park, which was a mini-festival focused on original local music in a time when original local music was veritably taboo in Downtown Mobile. For a short time, he brought original music to Downtown Mobile as the in-house promoter for the now deceased venue Cell Block. He managed local underground powerhouse Fry Cook, until the members parted ways. Centanni has lent his bass to bands such as Keychain Pistol and The F’n A-Holes, and he toured nationally as a member of Abstract Artimus & the Torture Children. Currently, he provides vocals for the garage blues rock outfit Johnny No. Ultimately, Centanni’s experience in the local music scene as both a participant and an observer has allowed him to witness the ever-changing persona of Mobile’s enigmatic music scene, which continues to leave him with more questions than answers.