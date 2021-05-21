newsbreak-logo
Baseball

Friday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Hastings Tribune
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Activated OF Anthony Santander from the 10-day IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 2B Christian Arroyo to Worcester (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of INF/OF Danny Santana from Worcester and signed him to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment.

