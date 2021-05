Houston Dynamo FC have drawn their last two matches against quality opponents in LAFC and most recently FC Dallas. This week will be a test for Head Coach Tab Ramos with it being a midweek game before another fixture against the Colorado Rapids this Saturday. One of my observations from the Dallas game, and it’s been a trend for Ramos, has been his poor timing regarding substitutions. With so many games in such a short amount of time, Ramos may have to alter his starting lineups some which have only changed once in his four games this season.